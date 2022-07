AHOSKIE – Shirley Dilday Swain, age 85, passed away on July 25, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Swain was born in Hertford County, NC, on October 5, 1936, a daughter of the late Oba and Ruby Hill Dilday. Shirley worked for several businesses in Ahoskie including the News Herald, Golden Corral and Entertainment Connection, but mostly she served the town of Ahoskie for 28 years, working as a clerk in the Water Department. She also, along with her husband, Vernon, ran the Earl Theater, known then as Ahoskie Cinema in Ahoskie. She enjoyed many things including cooking and playing golf in her earlier years, but first and foremost in her life was her children, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO