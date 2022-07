SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you have a dog or cat in this city, you will now be required to have it spayed or neutered. The city council voted unanimously to join Caddo Parish's two-year program that requires pet owners to sterilize them. Parish funds will pay for the procedures at Robinson's Rescue, a non-profit clinic on Line Avenue, which now in its 14th year of providing low or no-cost procedures.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO