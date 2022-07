ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have made an arrest in a double shooting that killed his own teenage son and injured his wife. Andre Greene, 46, is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says. Greene was denied bond at a hearing on Wednesday, according to WIS.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO