Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and was able to carve out a nice role in the Seahawks offense over the last few years. He amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in both 2018 and 2019, but a neck injury forced him to miss 13 games last season, and ultimately pushed him into retirement. The Seahawks will now be relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and newly drafted Kenneth Walker III. Both RBs will have major roles in the Seahawks offense, and should be rostered in 2022.
Comments / 0