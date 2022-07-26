ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Thompson, Maloney call for Secret Service watchdog to be removed from probe of erased texts

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFXVZ_0gtpsLAG00

WASHINGTON – Two leaders of key House committees wrote Tuesday to urge an inspector general to step aside in the investigation of Secret Service texts that were erased during the investigation of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

The erasure, which Secret Service officials have said was unintentional, is now part of a criminal investigation. But Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, failed to notify the committees about the lapse for months.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., head of the committee investigating the attack, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., head of the Oversight and Reform Committee, said the inspector general failed to promptly notify Congress as required by law after learning about the missing texts in December.

“The omission left Congress in the dark about key developments in this investigation and may have cost investigators precious time to capture relevant evidence,” the lawmakers said.

About the deleted Secret Service texts:Criminal probe of Secret Service texts a 'big deal' as agency draws Jan. 6 committee scrutiny

Cuffari previously refused to investigate the Secret Service for unnecessary use of force and for its protocols on protecting officials during the coronavirus pandemic, the lawmakers said.

"This is not the first time Inspector General Cuffari has shown an unwillingness to investigate the Secret Service," the lawmakers said. "There is precedent for Inspectors General to step aside from an ongoing investigation in instances where there are concerns about their independence."

The letter was sent to Cuffari and Allison Lerner, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. The lawmakers asked Lerner to appoint a replacement for Cuffari.

Cuffari didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The committees sought texts from Secret Service agents on Jan. 6 to learn more about what happened that day and how the administration responded. The inspector general has launched a criminal investigation.

Will Trump face charges?:Will Trump or his allies face charges over Jan. 6? Legal experts explain hurdles DOJ faces

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified about a dispute she heard about between former President Donald Trump and his Secret Service detail. Texts could have potentially helped corroborate her testimony.

Members of former Vice President Mike Pence's Secret Service detail said they feared for their lives as a violent mob ransacked the Capitol.

Four committees requested the texts from the Department of Homeland Security on Jan. 16, 2021. But the Secret Service erased the texts during a phone-replacement project on Jan. 27, 2021. The inspector general requested electronic communications from the Secret Service on Feb. 26, 2021.

Secret Service officials have said they are cooperating with the investigations, but that the text erasures were inadvertent.

The inspector general is supposed to notify Congress “immediately” about abuses that are “particularly serious or flagrant,” according to the lawmakers. But Cuffari didn’t notify lawmakers after learning about the missing texts in December or in a semiannual report to Congress in March.

“We are writing to express our grave concerns with Inspector General Cuffari’s failure to promptly notify Congress of crucial information while conducting an investigation of the Secret Service’s preparation for and response to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” Thompson and Maloney wrote.

Comments / 3

pax-man HD
2d ago

Good! There's absolutely, no excuse for them erasing the texts from ONLY those two days and ONLY after they were subpoenaed.

Reply(1)
11
Related
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Inspectors General
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy