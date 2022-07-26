Woj: Reviewing why the Celtics are a good fit for Nets star Kevin Durant

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world is exploding as the Boston Celtics are reportedly interested and in talks with the Brooklyn Nets for a Kevin Durant trade.

Boston fans are reeling at the news that young talent Jaylen Brown is on the chopping block in a deal for Durant. According to reports, the deal was rejected by the Nets as they asked for Marcus Smart and additional draft consideration.

Beloved basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski went on ESPN to discuss the trade rumors and the factors that make Boston a viable trade destination. Wojnarowski said, “Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn, I’m told.”

Wojnarowski said the following:

If you’re the Boston Celtics, there’s a couple factors here that make the Kevin Durant talks interesting. Number one, Boston potentially has the pieces to be competitive with anybody in the league in a Kevin Durant trade, and obviously they’re a team that believes they’re close, that Kevin Durant could put them over the top. Obviously, they swept the Nets in their first round playoff series, last season, and of course, lost the Golden State Warriors in the finals. But again, Jaylen Brown, potentially when you look at individual players that might be available to the Nets in the marketplace, he’s at the very top, 25 years old. Although there’s only two years left on his contract, of course, there’s four years left on Durant’s deal. Boston’s no closer right now than anybody else for a potential deal with the Nets.

It’s clear that these talks will continue as Brooklyn tries to figure out their future. Whether Durant is on their roster opening night remains to be seen as the Nets look to grow and continue to chase a title.