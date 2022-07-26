ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Seth Curry would rather compete against brother than join him

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Sharpshooting guard Seth Curry opened up about how he’d rather compete with his brother than team up with him, making his own path in basketball.

“I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told Golden State Warriors writer Monte Poole on the newest episode of Dubs Talk.

Curry continued, “You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.”

Seth Curry joined the Warriors organization after going undrafted, but he never made a regular-season appearance alongside his brother.

