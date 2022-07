Shirley Yvonne O’Kelley passed from this life surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Her care has been entrusted to Palmer Marler Funeral Home in Cushing, OK. Shirley was born on October 13, 1936, to Earnest and Elsie Moore. Shirley’s mother passed away at a very young age which made her have to grow up very quickly. She married her sweetheart, Shelby “Wayland” O’Kelley in Enid, OK, on October 30, 1953. She said there were trick or treaters walking around while they were getting married since it was so close to Halloween.

CUSHING, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO