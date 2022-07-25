ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets don't view Warriors' Wiggins or Poole as Durant trade centerpieces

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
While the the league is awaiting a Kevin Durant trade, more news has come out casting doubt on a trade back to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant played with the Warriors just a few years ago, but over the last few days the GM inferred that they’d rather run it back with their roster.

NBA insider Zach Lowe discussed the situation on The Lowe Post podcast and suggested that the team is uninterested in a trade revolving around Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole. Apparently, the organization doesn’t consider them a centerpiece for the trade.

Per Lowe:

“The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players,” he continued. “Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

