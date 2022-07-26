ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Good Farm Fund gets $50K from California Fire Foundation

By Kate Fishman
The Mendocino Voice
 2 days ago

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/26/22 – The Good Farm Fund, a community organization supporting small farms and working to increase food security in Mendocino and Lake counties, received $50,000 from the California Fire Foundation in July to support fire relief and prevention at local farms. Applications for funding will open in November,...

mendovoice.com

Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment facility for women, shutting its doors Friday

A much-needed, women-only drug treatment facility is closing, and Shirlee Zane is furious. The former Sonoma County Supervisor is now, among other things, a court-appointed special advocate for traumatized youths in the county’s foster system. In that role she was recently informed by a Child Protective Services officer working on her case that, although the child’s mother would soon be released from jail, there was no bed for her in any area drug treatment facility. Until the mother had completed treatment, she couldn’t be reunited with her child.
20 years in the making: Feds agree to way Sonoma County vineyards can operate in endangered salamander habitat

Sonoma County wine and farming trade groups and federal wildlife regulators on Tuesday announced they have inked an agreement that would allow vineyard activities if there were approved plans in place to create and protect habitat for the endangered California tiger salamander. This safe-harbor agreement is said to be intended...
Rent a houseboat on 3 NorCal lakes this summer

Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet retreat or a floating party, houseboats deliver. You don’t even have to know how to drive a boat to rent one; if you can drive a car, you can captain a houseboat. Although the drought has left California’s lakes disturbingly...
Transportation Study Underway Assessing the Needs of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is undertaking a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services.
The Mendocino Voice

O’Neill: Fighting the flames together (column)

This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
LAYTONVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Union representing county workers files unfair labor charges against Mendocino County

The Service Employees International Union Local 1021 filed unfair labor practice charges against Mendocino County with the California Public Employment Relations Board earlier this month for refusing to share information the union said it needs to negotiate fairly. The union, which represents 850 county employees, filed the charges against the...
sonomacountygazette.com

Gravenstein Apple Fair sure to delight after two-year hiatus

The Gravenstein Apple Fair is set to takeover Ragle Ranch Regional Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. The event returns after a two-year pandemic-created hiatus. The fair will feature a bevy of events and attractions, including arts and crafts vendors, farm vendors, ag games for kids, demonstrations, farm yard exhibits, life on the farm exhibits and games for children.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Home Depot withdraws application at former Petaluma Kmart site

Home Depot will no longer be coming to Petaluma, after the department store withdrew its application proposing a new store at the former Kmart site in the Plaza North Shopping Center. A representative with Home Depot confirmed in an email late Wednesday morning, the company is no longer going after...
UPDATE: Bank Fire in Mendocino County

A fire broke out on Sunday near Covelo, leading officials to issue evacuation warnings in the area. The Bank Fire started yesterday on U.S. Highway 162 and Fairbanks Road in Mendocino County. The fire grew to about 107 acres, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation warning was initially issued, but...
Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians Denied Gaming Compact

The Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians are being denied a class III gaming compact. The US Department of the Interior rejected the compact between the tribe and the state of California preventing them from offering “casino-style” gambling options like slot machines, roulette and craps. Middletown Rancheria currently operates Twin Pines Casino near Middletown which offers a more limited range of gambling. Tribal Chairperson Jose “Moke” Simon told the Press Democrat “The path forward is now paved with stones that will make it difficult to navigate our tribe’s future.”
During the Month of July, Three More Mendocino County Residents Died With COVID-19

Though communities have seen mask mandates and strict pandemic protocols recede, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to circulate. Mendocino County Public Health provided a sobering reminder of COVID-19’s continued impact announcing that three more county residents have passed away with the virus in the past month. In a press release...
Joe Rodota Trail Encampment Allowed to Stay for the Time Being

The large homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail can stay, for now. On Monday afternoon, a U.S. District Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking Santa Rosa and Sonoma County from sweeping the encampment. The decision came after seven people camping on the trail went to court and requested the order. They accused the county of violating federal law by planning to evict them before providing sufficient shelter and property storage options. Sonoma County Regional Park Rangers showed up at the encampment last Friday and threatened to arrest or cite those living there if they didn’t clear the area by this morning. That’s no longer the deadline.
Fort Bragg implements first stage of water restrictions

The City of Fort Bragg implemented Stage 1 Water Conservation restrictions at the city council meeting Monday night as a third year of drought threatens to ravage Mendocino County. The city aims to reduce at least five to ten percent of seasonal water demand with the restrictions, which apply to...
Former Ukiah Post Office building up for sale again

A decade after it was retired from its official duties, the still very much beloved former Post Office building near downtown Ukiah has been put up for sale again. “I think it’s an incredible opportunity for the right developer,” said Ukiah’s Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley, who admitted that city officials were surprised to see the building, which ceased being a post office in January of 2012, back on the market.
Valley People (July 27, 2022)

THE MEADOW FIRE off deep Peachland Road at Lone Tree and Black Oak ridges was first reported at 12:12pm Tuesday afternoon by a spotter, not a caller. A massive response ensued, involving 196 firefighters, 14 engines, 4 water tenders, 1 helicopter, 3 dozers and a dozen other vehicles. The 196 firefighters included up to 7 hand crews drawn from the Anderson Valley Volunteers, CalFire, the Department of Corrections, and the California Conservation Corps. At 2pm the blaze was described as having burned 20 acres. Two structures — not further described — were destroyed. 16.54 acres burned. Mild winds out of the west drove the fire in an easterly direction into some trees but the fire mostly into open land in steep terrain. The fire was contained by 2pm. Crews remained on site to extinguish hot spots. Cause not yet known.
