BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Council committee will hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city's squeegee workers, who have been the subject of increasingly polarizing discussion this month after a fatal shooting downtown. The Public Safety and Government Operations Committee said in a statement it will discuss what it called "the squeegee issue" with several invited agencies, including the Mayor's Office of African-American Male Engagement, the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.The committee is comprised of Chair Mark Conway and councilmembers Kristerfer Burnett, Zeke Cohen, Eric Costello, Antonio Glover, Phylicia Porter and Odette Ramos. Debate about the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO