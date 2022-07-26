ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets star Ben Simmons ranked as the 16th best point guard in the NBA

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZHFP_0gtpnnIB00
Elsa/Getty Images

The last time Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons stepped on the floor, he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and he played in Game 7 of the 2021 playoffs. He first held out for the Sixers due to his trade request and after he was moved to the Nets, he was dealing with back pain.

Therefore, it’s tough to really estimate what Simmons will look like when he finally takes the floor for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season. Even Seth Curry, who played with Simmons in Philadelphia, says the 3-time All-Star should expect a challenging season.

With that being said, Simmons is still a very good player despite not playing at all in the 2021-22 season. In his last full season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists along with 1.6 steals on his way to making an All-Defensive First Team appearance. It will be interesting to see what kind of player the Nets will get when he finally steps on the floor for them.

HoopsHype ranked the top 25 point guards in the NBA and Simmons comes in ranked 16th on the list:

In his last season of action, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists to go with 1.6 steals back in 2020-21, an All-Star year for the big Australian. That same season, the Sixers were a noteworthy 6.2 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, proving that his marks were far from empty. In the playoffs, that number was actually even bigger, as Simmons boasted a +19.6 swing rating during his time on the floor in the 2021 postseason.

So clearly, despite what the naysayers will pick at, Simmons is an excellent point guard. But with so many legitimate questions surrounding the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23, we didn’t feel comfortable ranking him higher than this.

Simmons can still have a huge impact on this Nets team. He can be helpful when playing next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but there also isn’t a guarantee that Durant or Irving will be on the roster by opening night. Either way, the Simmons situation will be something to really look at when Brooklyn opens up in the 2022-23 season.

This post originally appeared on Nets Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend

After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Draymond Green willing to leave Warriors for max contract?

It's near impossible to imagine the Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green. But could that be a possibility if they don't pony up some dough?. According to The Athletic, the fiery power forward is looking for a max contract extension when he becomes eligible for one on August 3 -- and he is willing to explore other teams if the Dubs don't pay him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia 76ers#Sixers#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors not extending, losing Draymond would upset Steph

If the Warriors ended up losing Draymond Green because they didn't offer him a max extension, Steph Curry would not be a happy camper. He and all of Dub Nation. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Green is seeking a maximum contract extension with the Warriors, which the team does not plan on offering him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns

As the Golden State Warriors look to remain a title contender, they will soon have to sign Draymond Green to a new contract. That will be a complicated deal to negotiate given his age and abilities which could soon decline. Green’s new deal (or lack thereof) impacts multiple people within the franchise, including Stephen Curry. […] The post Warriors’ stance on Draymond Green contract extension carries Stephen Curry concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy