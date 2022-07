Summer in the Hamptons is best enjoyed at the beach or on a boat. HampTiki is the best way to have fun with your friends and family out at sea!. You can rent a private boat decorated with a fun tiki theme, bring your own drinks, snacks, and music playlist and create unforgettable memories. The boat will stop by at any of the waterfront restaurants in the area, or head over to a quiet nook, it’s all up to you. Dance away on the boat’s unique floor plan and take in the stunning sunset or sunrise!

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO