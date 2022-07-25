Nets: Seth Curry says Ben Simmons should expect a 'challenging' season

While sharpshooter Seth Curry toured Australia for Foot Locker, he opened up on how playmaking slasher Ben Simmons is recovering and what he expects upon returning to play in October.

The sharpshooting guard spoke on how tough it’d be for Simmons to return to play.

Via the Melbourne Age:

“There are always challenges. Foremost, he has missed a whole season. It is going to be a challenge getting his rhythm back playing basketball.”

Curry continued, “I don’t know specifically what he has been through, mentally – that’s hard for me to comment on – but having that year off, having that time off, of competing and playing five-on-five basketball is going to be just as hard … just taking some time and getting re-acclimated to playing high-level basketball, but he is a special talent, has all the skills. The Nets need him on the floor.”

The roleplaying two-guard liked what he saw when Simmons was working, “I have seen him in the facility a couple of times.” He continued, “Just like I said, [he’s] been doing a lot of shooting, working, working on his body and being in the gym, so, from everything I have seen, hopefully, he will be out there ready to go come training camp.”