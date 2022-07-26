ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wiegman’s Magic Touch Puts England Within One Win of Women’s Euro Title

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

At this point, all evidence points to one fact: Sarina Wiegman is the Women’s Euro Whisperer.

An England team will play for the title in the European Championship final that it’s hosting for a second straight summer after Wiegman’s Lionesses routed Sweden 4–0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday. Either Germany or France will join England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and whichever one emerges from Wednesday’s meeting will try to accomplish something no team has in the last two such competitions: Beat a Wiegman-coached side.

After guiding her native Netherlands to the title on home soil in 2017, Wiegman is a win away from taking another host nation to the promised land. Her all-time record as a manager at the Euros 11-0-0. Her teams have outscored opponents 33–4 combined. And more importantly, she has appeared to instill the unquantifiable “winner’s mentality” at her two stops, where crossing the final hurdles had previously been unachievable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sq0t7_0gtpmUVT00
Wiegman has guided England to the final of the Women’s European Championship. Jon Super/AP

England has been close to winning major silverware before. It reached the semifinals of the last three major tournaments, falling in the 2015 Women’s World Cup to Japan in the ’17 Women’s Euro to Wiegman’s Netherlands and in the ’19 Women’s World Cup to the U.S. And that history loomed over the tournament host, with Wiegman tasked with molding its multitude of talented individuals into a cohesive champion.

“I don’t want to be another player that loses in another semifinal and doesn’t get to a final of a major tournament with England,” veteran forward Fran Kirby said in the build-up to Tuesday’s match. “We spoke about the semifinals we have lost previously and it takes a long time to recover from losing a semifinal like that.

”I don’t want to experience having to take a month to get over not getting to a final. It would mean everything to reach a final with this England team.”

To Kirby’s delight, England has done just that, and it’s beaten a quality team in impressive fashion to get there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364OAN_0gtpmUVT00
England will play Germany or France for the European title after thrashing Sweden 4–0. Rui Vieira/AP

Scroll to Continue

Seconds in on Tuesday, it looked like it might go another way, though. Goalkeeper Mary Earps was forced into making a kick save in the game’s opening sequence after Sofia Jakobsson was played through following a turnover at the midfield line, and Sweden was on the front foot from there. This is a Sweden side that has won silver at the last two Olympics (it lost to Canada on penalties last summer and to Germany in 2016) and is ranked second in the world. It’s the kind of team that would have taken that early momentum and made England pay for it in the past. But, as England showed in its dramatic quarterfinal comeback against Spain, this isn’t a past England team, it’s a hardened one that can take opponents’ best shots and win different ways. After absorbing that early pressure, a goal against the run of play changed everything.

Beth Mead gave Sweden its first deficit of the competition in the 34th minute, side-volleying in after settling Lucy Bronze’s cross for her tournament-leading sixth goal. Bronze then scored one of her own two minutes into the second half, with a header off a corner kick making its way through traffic and being upheld by VAR, and from there, it was effectively over.

But it became emphatically over in the 68th minute, when supersub Alessia Russo scored perhaps the goal of the tournament. After having a clear look saved, she pounced on the rebound and then instinctively hit a back-heel on frame, which nutmegged goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl and gave England a 3–0 lead.

Kirby then put the finishing touches by chipping Lindahl, who got a hand on the shot, but not enough to keep it out. By then the result was academic.

“This result will go all over Europe and the world. It was such a performance that tomorrow everyone will talk about us,” Wiegman said after the game. “I think we have shown that we are very resilient. I don’t think we started the game well, but still we found a way.”

Sunday will mark England’s third Women’s Euro final, and the first since 2009, when it lost to Germany. A rematch could be in the cards, just like Tuesday’s game was a rematch of both the ’19 Women’s World Cup third-place playoff (won by Sweden) and a rematch of the two-legged 1984 Women’s European Championship final (won by Sweden in penalties). If the theme of this tournament is England exorcising past demons to emerge triumphant, then the script is being prepared. And as for Wiegman, England remains undefeated since she took charge, now 17-0-2 and outscoring its opponents an audacious 104–4 in the process, taking advantage of some lopsided World Cup qualifying matchups to pad the overall stats.

But the level of accomplishment needs no dressing up. This is a title-worthy England guided by a coach who has the wherewithal and knowhow to provide what had previously been lacking. And on Sunday, we’ll find out whether the Women’s Euro Whisperer can ensure the title is “coming home” for a team that has been so close yet so far from breaking into the global elite.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: England manager urges Lionesses to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing ChampionshipsIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Sofia Jakobsson
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Sports Illustrated

Breaking Down the Novak Djokovic-U.S. Open Situation

• The U.S. hardcourt swing has begun. Good soldiering, your Tennis Channel listings here. • Why do international players make up more than half D-I tennis rosters?. There were a lot of questions and social media chatter about Novak Djokovic and his U.S. Open status. Let’s avoid litigating Covid protocol, its logic and ill-logic. Let’s avoid a semantic discussion about anti-vax and pro-choice and anti-science. Let’s resist the easy play of turning this into a referendum on Djokovic versus the USTA, as John McEnroe—who, of all people, ought to know better—seems to have done. Just a few factual points:
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, Frenkie de Jong doesn't want in and Antony's price keeps going up... Manchester United's transfer problems are growing ahead of the new season - so, how could Erik ten Hag's men line-up against Brighton?

When Erik ten Hag started work at Manchester United before last season had even finished, his intention was to earn himself a head start in preparing for his first campaign in the Old Trafford dugout. That hasn't proved to be the case. It is now less than two weeks before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jon Super Ap England#Canada#Uk
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' as England beat Sweden to reach final

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 finalSarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase Euro 2022 finalEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

A busy summer for the Liverpool hierarchy continued today after they announced that a defender has signed a new contract at the club. The Reds have had a hectic few weeks since the transfer window opened and have overseen a number of high-profile of incomings and outgoings including the signing of Darwin Nunez and the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sam Hain leads the way as title hopefuls Surrey are frustrated

Warwickshire fought back to hold up Surrey’s  LV= Insurance County Championship title push at the Kia Oval.Sam Hain’s unbeaten 87 in an unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled the Bears to reach a second innings 270 for four.Warwickshire captain Rhodes was undefeated on 72 when bad light ended proceedings seven overs early.Alex Davies also contributed 49 as leaders Surrey, for whom Will Jacks took two wickets, head into the final day trailing by 207 runs.Second-placed Hampshire also face an intriguing conclusion against Yorkshire on a tricky Scarborough pitch.Mid-table Yorkshire made 272 in their second innings to set Hampshire...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

85K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy