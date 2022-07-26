ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Nikolas Cruz claimed he was buying AR-15 to ‘go shooting with friends’, sentencing trial hears

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ru0Xc_0gtpmQyZ00

Convicted murderer Nikolas Cruz claimed that he was buying his AR-15 so that he could “go shooting with my friends” one year before he used the weapon to murder 17 students and staff members, jurors heard at his sentencing trial.

Michael Morrison, the owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply in Coral Springs, Florida, took the witness stand on Tuesday to testify about the moment that he sold Cruz the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle used in the mass shooting at Parkland , Florida.

Cruz, then 18, had filled out the paperwork to buy the AR-15 for $618.17 on 11 February 2017.

Under state law, there was then a five-working day waiting period before he could collect it.

When Cruz returned to the gun store to collect the weapon, Mr Morrison said he asked the teenager what he was going to do with it.

“He said ‘I go shooting with my friends during the weekend. I just want my own stuff’,” Mr Morrison said Cruz replied.

The gun store owner told the courtroom that part of his job was to “look for any red flags why this sale should not happen”. He testified that he saw no red flags in his interactions with the 18-year-old.

Cruz’s firearms application was approved by the state of Florida and he left the store with the gun.

Less than one year later – on 14 February 2018 – he entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School armed with the weapon and stalked the three floors of the freshman building, opening fire on victims.

Within minutes, he had murdered 17 students and staff members. The victims were Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, Peter Wang, Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon and Aaron Feis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJTZ_0gtpmQyZ00

In the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day massacre – one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history – Florida raised the minimum age to legally purchase firearms from 18 to 21.

The AR-15 used in the attack was brought into the courtroom for a second time on Tuesday – after it was first shown to the jury on Monday.

Looking at the firearm, Mr Morrison confirmed that Cruz had added several accessories to it since his purchase, including a grip, a sling and a bipod.

Day seven of the sentencing trial also involved harrowing details and graphic photos of the injuries suffered by Cruz’s victims.

Broward County Chief Medical Examiner Rebecca MacDougall, who performed autopsies on some of the victims, told jurors in distressing detail about the gunshot wounds sustained by Alex Schachter.

The 14-year-old was one of the first to be killed in the massacre when the gunman shot through the window of his first-floor classroom, striking him with bullets while he was still sat at his desk.

Dr MacDougall told the court that one of the bullets entered Alex’s left chest, went through his lung and struck his spinal cord. He would have been left paralysed had he survived.

Alex’s grieving father covered his face and sobbed as he sat in the gallery of the courtroom listening to the details of his son’s brutal murder.

The pathologist also told the court about the autopsy findings from 14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff and 35-year-old geography teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6heD_0gtpmQyZ00

Alyssa was in her classroom on the first floor of the school building when Cruz opened fire through the door and window to the room.

Ms MacDougall testified that she was killed by a bullet to her chest and heart and also suffered defensive wounds as she raised her hands to try to protect herself from the gunfire.

Scott died in the hallway of the third floor as he tried to usher students into the safety of his classroom.

He was shot multiple times with bullets to the torso and left back that struck his heart and spinal cord proving fatal, the pathologist testified.

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of first-degree murder.

Now, 12 jurors will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole or to give him the death penalty.

The trial will resume at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime#Sunrise Tactical Supply#Cruz The Smith Wesson#M P
AFP

US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial

A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Major update after Gabby Petito’s parents win massive victory in legal battle against Brian Laundrie’s family

GABBY Petito's parents earned a massive victory in their legal battle against Brian Laundrie's family after a judge decided to move forward with the case. The court's ruling was made based on Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino's statement during the search for Gabby, which Judge Hunter W Carroll called "objectively outrageous".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Salon

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
The Marshall Project

This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy