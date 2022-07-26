ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Torre: Clemens Cried After World Series Incident With Piazza

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL7cN_0gtpmOSL00

The former Yankees manager made the revelation about the infamous flap in a recent interview.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2000 World Series between the Yankees and Mets is memorable for myriad reasons, but especially for the infamous incident between Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza .

To recap, Clemens hurled a jagged bat barrel toward Piazza after shattering the Mets catcher’s bat in the first inning of Game 2. Tempers flared and benches cleared before cooler heads prevailed. But the incident resonated more than it might have otherwise, considering that the Yankees pitcher had hit Piazza in the head with a pitch months earlier during the regular season.

Now, on the eve of this year’s Subway Series, former Yankees manager Joe Torre revealed that an emotional Clemens cried in the clubhouse shortly after the incident.

Speaking Monday during an episode of SNY’s Like We Never Left , Torre said Clemens left the field in the middle of the first inning to visit pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, who was watching the game from a clubhouse office because he was recovering from cancer treatment.

“After that half inning, Roger went into the office to see Mel,” Torre recounted. “And Mel told me, I wasn’t in there, but Mel told me that he was crying on what had just transpired.”

Torre’s account of the aftermath of the incident makes it seem as if Clemens regretted what had just happened. On the field moments earlier, Clemens said he initially thought he was throwing the ball instead of the barrel, which had bounced into his hand in front of the pitching mound. Of course, that doesn’t explain why Clemens fired the bat in the vicinity of Piazza, who was running up the baseline, and not to first base.

Regardless, Clemens was visibly charged up by the scene.

“You know, pitchers who have all that passion, it leaks out all over the place,” Torre said. “But that’s what Mel told me, that he went in there, and he was devastated at the result of what had happened and that he was crying.”

The Yankees centerfielder at the time, Bernie Williams, expressed surprise during the same interview at hearing the news from Torre.

“That’s news to me,” Williams said. “I didn’t know that.”

Interestingly, Torre said he thinks the whole scenario would’ve been avoided if Piazza had known that the ball was foul and went into the Yankees dugout. Instead, Piazza proceeded up the line toward first base and into Clemens’s line of fire.

“I think if Mike had known where the ball was, he probably wouldn’t have run,” Torre said. “The ball was foul, but he didn’t know where it was.”

Clemens later was fined $50,000 by MLB for the incident.

The Yankees would up winning Game 2, 6–5, and the series in five games.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Surprise, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Mel Stottlemyre
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed

A month ago, the Boston Red Sox had gone on a tear, going 29-9 over a prolonged stretch from May through June. That had them leading the American League wild card with slight hope of catching the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Then, the month of July happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets#Ini
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers have never been afraid to make a splashy trade during the Andrew Friedman era. Before Nationals star Juan Soto suddenly became available, the Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. However, Friedman noted how the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a player like Soto, but according to one insider, the team is also looking at relatively cheaper trade targets including Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

3 Players The Cubs Must Not Consider Trading At The Deadline

The one time during the baseball season that Chicago Cubs fans dread is coming soon. This is known as the fire sale for fans during their past two seasons. However, everyone else calls it the trade deadline. But no matter how people view this time, it’s a time where the...
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

85K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy