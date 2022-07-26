ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: NBA Will Not Have COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Next Season

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wA0Ml_0gtpmMgt00

The league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA is reportedly getting rid of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the 2022–23 season, per a league memo obtained by Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

Although the mandate will not be in place, the league will still strongly suggest all players and personnel be fully vaccinated and up to date with any federal or state guidelines. Additionally, the NBPA is continuing discussions about testing unvaccinated players and personnel every so often.

The NBA began its personnel vaccine mandate back in August 2021 following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The league became less strict about the mandate as the 2021–22 season went on, but players and personnel were still expected to follow the specific national and state guidelines.

New York specifically made headlines last season since it didn’t lift its vaccine mandate for players and personnel until March 2022. This caused unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving to not play in his home arena in Brooklyn until NYC mayor Eric Adams lifted the mandate.

View the original article to see embedded media.

At the time of New York’s announcement, the NBA released a statement regarding how many staff members were vaccinated and/or boosted.

“The NBA and NBPA have achieved a 97% vaccination and 75% booster rate among players, required both for league staff, team staff, and referees, and will continue to be strong advocates for vaccination and boosters,” the league wrote.

The issue still stands for opponents of the Raptors since Canada does not allow unvaccinated players to enter the country. It’s unclear at this time how the NBA not having a vaccine mandate will impact unvaccinated players traveling to Toronto.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Ranking the Best QB Moves of the 2022 NFL Offseason

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests Wild Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, Nets Acquire Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook And Two Other Players

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been involved in many trade rumors in the past couple of weeks, and most of the time, they've been mentioned in the same rumors, with some suggesting they should exchange stars this summer. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might be living their last days with the Brooklynites, and the Lakers have been mentioned as a good landing spot for at least one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 teams that must still sign Isaiah Thomas in 2022 NBA free agency

It was not long ago that Isaiah Thomas was scoring 53 points in a playoff game for the Boston Celtics. From the 2017 postseason to the 2022 offseason, his journey has been very different from what most thought about. Thomas was set for a contract extension the very same summer he got traded, and since […] The post 3 teams that must still sign Isaiah Thomas in 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Small Forwards Who Won The Finals MVP Award: LeBron James Has Won 4, Larry Bird Won 3

Winning an NBA Championship is possibly the greatest achievement in the world for an NBA player. After all, it is the eternal goal of every athlete who comes into the league wanting to make a name for themselves. It is also the most difficult task to accomplish because the path to the title is a long and exhausting one. It takes something special to be a champion, and only one team out of thirty gets to experience this every single year. What is equally as impressive, on an individual level, is the stand-out player during a Finals series where a Finals MVP is crowned. Since the 1969 Finals, we have seen a Finals MVP every year.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Juancho Hernangomez News

The Toronto Raptors made a notable signing this Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with forward Juancho Hernangomez. In late June, the Utah Jazz waived Hernangomez. He appeared in 17 games for them last season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Hernangomez's career in the NBA hasn't taken...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Covid 19 Vaccine#Yahoo Sports#Nbpa
Sports Illustrated

The Bronny James Show Invades Peach Jam

North Augusta, S.C. – Bronny James jogs through layup lines on the shiny hardwood floor before his game at Riverview Park Activities Center, bobbing his head and mouthing the words of the song blasting through his golden headphones. His focus is stoic; impressively so, considering the chaos ensuing around...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the Russell Westbrook rumors this offseason. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers' flamboyant point guard has drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and the Jazz. If Utah ends up dealing its All-Star guard Donovon Mitchell this summer, then...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sparks Star Liz Cambage to Leave Team

The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to part ways with star center Liz Cambage. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a news release. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
Yardbarker

B/R: Phoenix Suns Need to Capitalize on Kevin Durant Interest

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant would go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, the Brooklyn Nets are insistent Durant only lands in the Valley if all other ingredients to make a sandwich are sent back their way. And thus, we are at an impasse. Will Durant remain in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

85K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy