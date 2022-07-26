ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Buttigieg edges out Biden among Democrats in New Hampshire poll

By Caroline Vakil
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxuFv_0gtplreH00
FILE – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens at an event in Philadelphia, on Jan. 14, 2022. Buttigieg is launching a $1 billion pilot program… Read More

(The Hill) – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received slightly more support compared to President Biden among likely 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters when asked their first choice for president, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll found that 17 percent of likely 2024 Democratic primary voters in the state would choose Buttigieg among a list of Democrats, or those who caucus with Democrats, who are considered possible 2024 presidential contenders.

Biden received 16 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who each came in at 10 percent. A handful of other Democrats in addition Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received less than 10 percent.

The margin of error for among the Democrats polled specifically is plus or minus 4.7 points, meaning Buttigieg and Biden are statistically tied among voters.

But the polling further demonstrates that Democrats are not wedded to the idea of choosing Biden as their nominee in the next presidential cycle. The White House has said Biden intends to run in 2024, though Buttigieg has not made any announcements on it.

When respondents were asked about their second choice for their 2024 presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) received the most support at 14 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 13 percent.

In comparison, only 2 percent of respondents chose Biden as their second choice.

The poll also found that, compared to data collected in June, fewer Democrats want the president to seek another term in 2024. While 54 percent of Democrats said in June they wanted Biden to make another bid, that dropped to 31 percent in this latest poll.

“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” UNH Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said.

The UNH Survey Center Granite Poll was conducted between July 21 and July 25 with 1,043 people surveyed. The margin of error among all respondents is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Among the 430 likely 2024 Democratic primary voters surveyed specifically, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON (NBC News)— President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking “the courage to act” as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through “medieval hell” on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump’s plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation’s capital.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
WFLA

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
WFLA

Hernando deputies searching for boy who never returned from school

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy who never made it home from school in May 2022. Authorities said 17-year-old Jaydien Sobczak was last seen on April 23 at Weeki Wachee High School when he failed to get on the bus after school to go home.
WFLA

Meth, fentanyl found during Clearwater drug house bust: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater residents were arrested Monday on charges of operating a drug house, according to arrest documents. Clearwater police said Bruce Rohrbach and Hannah Hockman were charged after officers conducted three controlled buys at a home on Chenango Avenue. One of the controlled buys involved an undercover officer purchasing fentanyl powder for $80, according to an affidavit.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Transportation#Democratic#The White House
WFLA

Moose walk up to man napping by a riverbank in Colorado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man napping by a river bank was joined by a pair of moose Monday in Breckenridge, Colorado, video showed. In the video, the man can be seen napping on the grass near the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, about halfway between Denver and Aspen. “Do we want to wake this guy […]
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

79K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy