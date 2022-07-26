ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus approach Chelsea with view to signing Timo Werner on loan

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea looks uncertain.

Juventus have approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan. The Germany striker has struggled since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £47.5m two years ago and was criticised by Thomas Tuchel after airing his frustrations in public last week.

Werner, who has scored 23 goals in 89 appearances since moving to Stamford Bridge, has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter under Tuchel and is available this summer. However Chelsea could struggle to sell the striker because of his wages, which are worth around £275,000 a week.

A loan deal could be more feasible if Werner is to leave Chelsea. Leipzig and Newcastle have both been linked with the 26-year-old striker, who wants to play more before the World Cup later this year, while Juventus are interested in him. Juve have identified Werner as an alternative option if they fail to sign Álvaro Morata from Atlético Madrid.

It would arguably be a gamble for Chelsea to part company with Werner. They have already loaned Romelu Lukaku to Internazionale and have a shortage of conventional strikers in their squad.

However Tuchel, who has signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, has made it clear he wants to alter his attack. He was critical of Chelsea’s lack of bite in the final third after their 4-0 friendly defeat against Arsenal last weekend.

Chelsea, who fear that the Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé is set to snub them for Barcelona, are also trying to improve their defence. They are interested in the Internazionale right wing-back Denzel Dumfries. They could also make a move for the Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar.

