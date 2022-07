What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester to hold talks with the club about his future. Napoli are now set to sign Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce, while Jules Kounde finally seems to be heading to Barcelona. Giovani Lo Celso looks to be headed back to Spain and Juventus are still interested in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. Let's get to latest:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO