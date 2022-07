What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Luis Suarez has reached an agreement to join his former club Nacional in Uruguay, and his former club, Atletico Madrid, signed Nahuel Molina while they decided to keep Alvaro Morata. West Ham want to sign Napoli's Piotr Zielinski after Gianluca Scamacca joined the club on Tuesday. Let's get to latest:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO