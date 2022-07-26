ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pastor Robbed On Live Stream, Should Church Leaders Show Off Their Wealth In The Church?! [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago

A New York pastor was robbed while on live stream during his service. Bishop Lamor Whitehead says three to four men walked in with guns targeting him. According to police, the men stole a white Mercedes and around $400,000 worth of jewelry.

In What’s Trending, we’re discussing if we think the church leader was in on this deal as well as our feelings on church leaders showing off their wealth in church.

