In a little less than two weeks, elected officials, political hopefuls and barbecue enthusiasts will flock to far western Kentucky for the 142nd annual Fancy Farm Picnic. Every year, thousands flood into the small Graves County community to talk politics and partake in pulled pork at the event put on by St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, setting the table for November’s election and other high profile state races, including next spring’s gubernatorial primary.

FANCY FARM, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO