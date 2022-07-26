ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Making Changes To Vaccine Mandate For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoBfw_0gtph2If00

The NBA will be loosening up on their COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the 2022-23 season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA has put themselves at the forefront for coronavirus policies and mandates in professional sports and over the last three years, commissioner Adam Silver and his staff have worked hard to ensure the safety of all league personnel.

With things around the world starting to settle down a little more in regards to COVID-19, the NBA seems to be taking a different approach to their guidelines and mandates heading into the 2022-23 season.

According to a memo obtained by Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill , the NBA will not have a vaccine mandate in place next season, but will strongly suggest all personnel be up to date with vaccinations.

Goodwill also mentioned that in this memo, it was stated that periodic testing of unvaccinated players could be allowed pending discussions with the NBPA.

While there was not a league-wide vaccine mandate and requirement for players last season, over 95% of the league’s players were vaccinated to some extent and there was a requirement for team personnel to be vaccinated.

Anyone who was going to be working within 15-feet of players or referees during games needed to be fully vaccinated per NBA policies for the 2021-22 season. This included coaches, training staff members, facility staff, front-office staff, etc.

How this will ultimately impact the NBA and some players around the league who remain unvaccinated is yet to be determined, but it is a good thing to see the league recognizing how everything is starting to get back to normal like it was pre-pandemic in its surrounding communities.

The NBA had no problems with attendance last season in regards to certain region’s vaccine policies other than with the Toronto Raptors given that the Canadian government has their own local vaccination restrictions and mandates for visiting parties.

There is no official start date set yet for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Comments / 41

Guest
1d ago

NBA……who??? My husband is a retired basketball player (semi pro in Europe right after college…..needless to,say, that was a few years ago). We so enjoyed watching sports on tv, better yet, tickets to the games. Now, ABSOLUTELY NOT! Our entire family and circle of friends have boycotted this organization. May God help us all.

Reply(3)
71
Kenneth Doran
1d ago

absolute denial. you need to TEST THE VAXXED, THEY ARE THE ONES SPREADING IT. Really? are you that Naive in July of 22?

Reply
19
Beehave
1d ago

I foresee less people attending games due to the challenges of being forced into more mandated manipulation

Reply
24
Related
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Dominique Wilkins Said About Durant

Kevin Durant's trade request has sparked a plethora of different reactions from analysts, fans and former players. The latest prominent figure to comment on Durant's trade request is former Atlanta Hawks star Domonique Wilkins. Wilkins ultimately believes Durant should stay with the Brooklyn Nets and find a way to get...
NBA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend

After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
CBS Sports

Draymond Green wants four-year max extension, willing to explore other teams if Warriors won't pay, per report

The Golden State Warriors just won a championship with the highest payroll in NBA history, and things are only going to get pricier from here. While their entire core is locked in for next season, four of the five best players are eligible for extensions this offseason that could launch the Warriors even further into uncharted luxury-tax territory for the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests Wild Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, Nets Acquire Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook And Two Other Players

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been involved in many trade rumors in the past couple of weeks, and most of the time, they've been mentioned in the same rumors, with some suggesting they should exchange stars this summer. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might be living their last days with the Brooklynites, and the Lakers have been mentioned as a good landing spot for at least one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Mandates#Vaccine Mandate#Yahoo Sports
ClutchPoints

Sparks make final Liz Cambage decision after she quits on team

Shortly after reports of Liz Cambage wanting out, the Los Angeles Sparks have granted her wish. The organization has agreed to a contract divorce with the 6’8″ Aussie, who voiced her desire to play elsewhere. Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman had this to say:. “It is with support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors not extending, losing Draymond would upset Steph

If the Warriors ended up losing Draymond Green because they didn't offer him a max extension, Steph Curry would not be a happy camper. He and all of Dub Nation. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Green is seeking a maximum contract extension with the Warriors, which the team does not plan on offering him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Message For 9/11 Families Who Are Upset

Charles Barkley has yet to make a decision on leaving Turner Sports for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. With that being said, Barkley told reporters this Thursday that LIV Golf will have to make a considerable offer to persuade him to leave, especially considering he's going to lose sponsors. However,...
NBA
Scorebook Live

Who will land 5-star prospect Omaha Biliew? (Prediction)

Consensus five-star power forward Omaha Biliew is set to announce his commitment Tuesday evening and is down to a final four of Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. Coaches from all three college programs attended Biliew's Mokan Elite tournament games at Peach Jam and the 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward has largely kept his recruitment close to the vest.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy