ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Police: No shooting in Machesney Park, just angry video gamer

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnUDI_0gtpguu900

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting on Tuesday afternoon but discovered it was a false alarm, caused by an angry video gamer.

Police responded to a possible emergency in 900 block of Drexel Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies on the scene told Eyewitness News there had been no shooting, as reported. Police said the resident had been playing a video game and had been yelling loudly at the TV.

Police also said he may have broken something inside the house, which may have been mistaken as a gunshot.

No charges have been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing in Winnebago County

Details are minimal right now. Sources are reporting a stabbing victim. It happened around 9 am in the 200 block of Oakwood ave. Officials have confirmed they are investigating a stabbing,. But have not yet released any details. If they do, we will update this. Be sure to bookmark our...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Names released of Sinnissippi shooting victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The names of two Rockford residents shot early Saturday morning near the Sinnissippi Golf Course have been released. Louis Coleman, 27 was found dead at the scene and Shaun Tatum, 28 was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds. Later, police...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 men killed in Sinnissippi Park shooting identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Louis Coleman, 27, and Shaun Tatum, 28, as the two men shot and killed at a late-night pop-up party at Sinnissippi Park on Saturday. Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Possible Death Investigation on the East Side

Details are minimal right now. We are getting reports of a major scene on the East side. Initial reports are saying multiple 1st responders and the coroner are working a scene,. at the park near Kishwaukee. Unconfirmed reports are saying a male was found dead nearby. If officials release information,...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Machesney Park, IL
Sports
City
Machesney Park, IL
County
Winnebago County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, IL
Machesney Park, IL
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Deputy, accidentally shot, will return to work

On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker will hold a press conference to announce the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty, according to a news release. Deputy Hamstra has been off duty, because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman charged with Aggravated Unlawful use of a weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30p.m. Wednesday evening, a DeKalb County Sheriffs Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Glidden Rd. and Rich Rd. in DeKalb County. An investigation for a DUI occurred and the driver was arrested for driver under the influence of alcohol. During a routine inventory search, law enforcement say they recovered a 9mm pistol. The driver had a revoked FOID card and was placed under arrest.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Horsman Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kyesha Lee, 25, has been identified as the woman who was killed Friday after being shot near the Fairgrounds Park housing development. Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Horsman Street around 7:30 p.m. Lee was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died of her […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Drexel Blvd#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport murder suspect surrenders in South Carolina

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Jamar Mayfield, 35, turned himself in to police in Georgetown, South Carolina, for the murder of Daqauveon Jackson on June 19th. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19th, after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release info. On Saturday’s Shooting

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to the area of Whitman Street and Hovey Avenue for reports. of a shooting victim. The victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital and. treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Be sure to bookmark...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant Rockford home Wednesday night. It happened around 8:49 p.m. at 1333 Elm Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Responders found smoke coming from a second story balcony when they arrived, and immediately place ladders to reach the area of the fire. The fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens charged with starting fire at former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Two male juveniles have been charged with starting a three-alarm fire at the former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles in May. Both juveniles, one from Carol Stream and one from Wheaton, have been charged with one count of arson, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass to a building.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy