ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2 Mexican men charged in deadly migrant smuggling

By Fernie Ortiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QlNj_0gtpgrFy00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two Mexican men have been charged with a migrant smuggling attempt that ended in three deaths.

Jose Luis Aguilera-Guzman and Jesus David Nuñez-Monreal allegedly led a group of migrants across the border into the New Mexico desert on July 19.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, court documents state that the groups had run out of water and became lost when some migrants could no longer continue north.

Border Patrol agents, Luna County Sheriff Deputies and members of the New Mexico National Guard responded to a distress call.

Advocates bring closure to families of migrants who died crossing border

The National Guard traveled by helicopter and spotted seven migrants.

After learning that the group left three people behind, border agents found those three individuals dead.

Aguilera-Guzman and Nuñez-Monreal, both of Mexico, made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday. They have been charged with conspiracy and bringing in and harboring aliens resulting in death and face up to life in prison. Both men will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing on Wednesday.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with assistance from U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Luna County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico National Guard, the news release said. Mark Standridge, the assistant United States Attorney for the new Mexico District, is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Migrant drowns, 2 rescued from fast-moving canal along border wall

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants who were swept a mile and a half downstream after jumping into the American Canal on Friday in El Paso’s Lower Valley. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, an off-duty border agent contacted fellow agents after spotting the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf

EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.  The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request.  Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Texas Law Enforcement Sweep Multiple Stash Houses

In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
Fox News

Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: 'The numbers are incredible'

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday on the "national crisis" at the southern border amid an "incredible" number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas. TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO SLAVE TRADE’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘THIS IS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Mexican#The National Guard#U S Mexico
texasstandard.org

Falcon Lake, now at devastatingly low capacity, has a storied history

There’s been a lot of concern focused on Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States and the water source for more than 25 million people. It’s fallen to just 25% capacity and is dropping rather rapidly. But here in Texas, Falcon Lake is beating Mead in a race to the bottom: It’s at just 12% capacity.
News Channel 25

New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is at the scene of a murder-suicide investigation in the 7100 block of Red Man Drive. The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m., according to police. Police said they initially received a call of a couple arguing and shots...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fabens woman arrested for harassment of public servant

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman is in custody Monday after resisting arrest and then spitting into the eye of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. 41-year-old Lorenza Guadian was originally being brought into custody for an emergency detention order as the result of an alleged domestic verbal incident. She...
FABENS, TX
dallasexpress.com

D.C. Mayor Complains About Migrants Coming from Texas, Arizona

Washington D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser raised concerns over Texas sending busloads of migrants to the nation’s capital during a recent appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to D.C. since April, when he announced that the Texas Division of...
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV announces first refrigerated truck

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is expanding its assistance to the community with their first refrigerated truck. According to a press release from Food Bank RGV, a $100,000 grant from MolinaCares and Molina Healthcare of Texas, and $50,000 from H-E-B funded the purchase of the truck. “We are […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS Graduates Six K-9 Teams from New Program

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) graduated six new K-9 teams earlier this month, as the inaugural class for the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. These teams will be strategically located in the border regions to track individuals who may otherwise not be found. “This is yet...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy