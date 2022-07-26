ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit City Council OKs $60 million tax break for Hudson's site project

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCEcX_0gtpgLS400
The Hudson's Site under construction on March 9, 2021, in Detroit. Photo credit Antranik Tavitian via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DETROIT(WWJ) -- The Detroit City Council has voted 5-to-4 in favor of giving billionaire developer Dan Gilbert's Hudson's site project a $60 million tax break.

The vote came at the end of Tuesday council meeting that lasted for nearly six hours, and several hours after supporters and opponents spoke about the project.

Eva Garza Dewaelsche, President & CEO at SER Metro Detroit, said the project, at Woodward and East Grand River avenues, represents a benefit for the city and its neighborhoods.

"Detroit must have a solid core," she said. "It must have a thriving, vibrant downtown Detroit, bustling with hundreds of businesses and thousands of people working and visiting there. The Hudson's project is exactly what we need to continue to build out city."

On the other side of the argument was east side Detroit resident Brian Silverstein, who urged councilmembers to reject the 10-year tax abatement for Gilbert's company, Bedrock.

"The issue with the Hudson's site is not, you know, whether or not the building should be created, but who should pay for it," Silverstein said. "If Dan Gilbert wants to invest in Detroit, that's great! He's got $20 billion to do it. So, let him use his billion. He doesn't need another $60 million from the pockets of Detroiters in the middle of a housing crisis."

Voting in favor of the tax break were City Council President Mary Sheffield, along with councilmembers Scott Benson, Fred Durhal III, Mary Waters and Coleman A. Young II. City Council President Pro Tem James Tate and councilmembers Latisha Johnson, Angela Whitfield-Calloway and Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted against it.

Sheffield, who had been one of the holdout votes, ultimately changed her mind. "In a perfect world, we would not need tax abatements," she said. "But unfortunately, Detroit has one of the highest tax rates in the nation, putting us at a competitive disadvantage."

Young said his "yes" vote was primarily about keeping workers at the site on the job.

"I think in a time of inflationary times — where gas and groceries are too expensive, and guns and ammo are too cheap, in a time of an oncoming recession — I think it would be irresponsible to not do everything we can to keep those young men and women working," Young said.

Danis Mitchell — with Barton Malow, which is managing the Hudson's project — said the company is committed to helping Detroiters and Detroit businesses.

"We've partnered to launch the $10 million Motor City contractor fund to build capacity for our Detroit-based diverse businesses," Mitchell said. "We have over 26 companies that have been selected, and they will not only receive technical assistance and mentorship, but more importunely increased access to bid opportunities on this project, as well as flexible and low-cost financing to ensure economic stability."

Construction on this development has been ongoing since Bedrock broke ground in 2017.

Since March 2021, the building has been steadily increasing in height, with the office building “topping out” at 220 feet in April of this year. Structural work on the Tower continues and will reach its final height of 685 feet in 2023, becoming the second tallest building in Detroit and Michigan.

The development is expected to be completed in 2024.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council approves $1.7 million contract to demolish portion of Packard Plant

The Detroit City Council approved a nearly $1.7 million contract for the demolition of a portion of the storied Packard Plant, ending the saga to raze the 40-acre site on the city's east side. The $1.685 million contract, set to be paid using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic funding, was awarded to Homrich Wrecking Inc., a demolition contractor headquartered in Carleton with operating facilities in Detroit. Homrich Wrecking was the sole contractor to bid on the project. ...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

After multi-year delay, plans for extended stay hotel I-96 in Livonia return

Plans for another hotel along Interstate 96 in Livonia have begun moving forward several years after first public discussions of the project took place. A rezoning request for the property at 31501 Schoolcraft continues to work its way through the city's government, first getting recommended for approval by the planning commission July 19.
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Hudson, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit News

AMC headquarters redevelopment gets $5.1 million in brownfield aid

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday nearly $5.1 million in brownfield tax incentives for the redevelopment of the former American Motors Corp. headquarters. Missouri-based NorthPoint Development, under the entity name NP Detroit Commerce Center, LLC, requested brownfield tax increment financing for the demolition and environmental remediation of the 50-acre site at 14250 Plymouth Road.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gilbert
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan projects aim to create economic vibrancy in Metro Detroit

The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved multiple projects across the state aimed at growing economic opportunities in the state. Detroit and Sterling Heights are benefiting from the funds and will have projects developing infrastructure for two headquarters. According to a press release, the AMC Headquarters Redevelopment Project, will redevelop the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit River#Tax Abatement#The Detroit City Council#Ser Metro Detroit
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
fordauthority.com

Potential Ford Layoffs Would Not Impact Michigan Incentive Package

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,000 jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package for Ford plants in the state, with the money slated to come from the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve. Ford is also investing $3.7 billion of its own money into these changes, which also include revamping its Ohio and Missouri-based assembly plants. However, it seems as if future salaried Ford layoffs won’t jeopardize the automaker’s ability to receive those Michigan state incentives, according to the Detroit Free Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WWJ News Radio

American Rheinmetall Vehicles announces $3 million investment, 150 high-wage jobs in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) - A German-based military vehicle supplier announced plans to invest millions of dollars and add 150 new jobs in Macomb County. American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) said on Tuesday it will expand Michigan's "advanced manufacturing and defense sectors and create opportunity for future investment in the state" by building a new North American headquarters facility in Sterling Heights.
CBS Detroit

Grocery Rates Up, More Funds For Bridge Card Holders

(CBS DETROIT) — Bringing home the bacon is getting pricey. “I have four kids, yep, so it’s a lot especially when you’re not really getting assistance out here,” said Shawntell Pollard during her grocery trip at Atlas Market in Detroit. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook shows an 11% increase in 2022. Last year the USDA reported a 3.5 percent increase in grocery food costs, a stark difference compared to today’s rates. “It’s like six of us in the house and food is ridiculous,” said Omar Brownlee, a shopper. “Don’t make no sense. Everything should go back down.” Those with Bridge Cards will get a little more this month. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing an extra $95 minimum. Eligible SNAP households could get up to $1,500 more for a family of eight. “We’re excited about it because we know it has a very meaningful impact to a lot of low-income residents that do depend on food assistance to meet their dietary needs,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy Director of Opportunity Lew Roubal. Over 700,000 households across the state will benefit from emergency food allotments this month. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

UAW nominates candidates for top offices, increases strike pay

Detroit — Delegates to the United Auto Workers' quadrennial Constitutional Convention on Wednesday nominated six candidates to challenge President Ray Curry in his bid for election to a full term to lead the powerful and influential union. The first direct election of International Executive Board members being held this...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy