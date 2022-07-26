NJ camp counselor accused of inappropriately touching kids

YMCA Camp Bernie's main office in Lebanon Township, New Jersey. Photo credit Google Maps

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey YMCA camp counselor has been removed over allegations that he inappropriately touched child campers.

Parents of campers at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township, part of the Ridgewood YMCA, were notified about the conduct via email earlier this month, lehighvalleylive.com reports.

Ridgewood YMCA President and CEO Ernest Lamour told the outlet that a staff member "acted inappropriately with children at the camp."

When camp officials learned of the allegations, police and families were notified, and the staffer — who has not been identified — was placed on leave.

"Until these allegations are resolved, he is not allowed back on site," Lamour said in an email. "While we have few details at this time, we are taking the matter very seriously and cooperating fully with the investigation."

He declined to comment on the investigation further, saying the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

In the July 16 email to parents, Lamour said authorities were notified and the staff member was escorted off the premises and no longer has contact with any children.

He also asked parents to contact him or Julie Jester, the branch executive director, if a child reported any contact or behavior considered inappropriate.

Lamour said that the staffer passed all of the YMCA’s background checks, including checks of the National Sex Offender Registry, state and county criminal records, and inmate and criminal record, arrest and booking records.

"All of the checks we conducted on this person came back clean — he had no previous record or any other cause for concern in his background, nor has he had any disciplinary issues while working for Ridgewood YMCA and YMCA Camp Bernie," he added.

Lebanon Township Police Chief Jason Cronce confirmed to the outlet that the department was aware of an incident at Camp Bernie but that the investigation had been turned over to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office and any questions would be referred to them.

Capt. Paul Approvato, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office, declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation, including whether any arrests had been made. He said if any parents believe that their child was victimized, they are urged to contact his office and Lebanon Township Police.