Hardly Strictly Bluegrass uniquely teases lineup ahead of in-person return

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has begun teasing its upcoming lineup ahead of the famed San Francisco music festival's much anticipated return to Golden Gate Park this fall.

This year's event, held September 30 to October 2, will be the concert series' first in-person festival since 2019, after it was forced to hold the last two celebrations virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardly Strictly on Tuesday began a non-traditional process of announcing this year's lineup by releasing a medley of songs by artists scheduled to perform. However, the festival is not revealing the names of the artists and instead wants people to guess who they think the artists are.

Tuesday's song medley is the first of a series of medleys set to be released in the coming days that will serve as the festival's lineup announcement.

People can listen to the first medley and guess who they think is playing by going to Hardly Strictly's website here .

The free concert has historically been one of the most popular events on the Bay Area's fall calendar, drawing up to 500,000 people each day to Golden Gate Park some years. Past headliners include Emmylou Harris , Elvis Costello , Roseanne Cash and Robert Plant .

KCBS News Radio

