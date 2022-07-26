ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

These Distant Planets Are So Hot They Have Clouds Made Of Sand

By Georgina Torbet
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut in the depths of the galaxy are all sorts of unusual exoplanets, from freezing cold ice giants to boiling ultra-hot gas giants — and on many of these odd worlds you'll find strange weather as well. On some planets, the temperatures are hot enough that rock minerals are vaporized and...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours

Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Galaxy#Jupiter#Spitzer Space Telescope#Western University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy