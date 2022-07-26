ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Josh Bell 'remains a priority' for Astros ahead of MLB trade deadline

By Brandon Scott
 2 days ago
(SportsRadio 610) - There is an obvious hole in the Astros' lineup as they look to repeat as American League champions this year.

Unlike in 2021, when first baseman Yuli Gurriel hit well enough to win the AL batting title, the Astros simply are not getting enough from the now 38-year-old.

That's one reason the Astros are prioritizing Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell ahead of the trade deadline. In addition to Gurriel's dip in play, the Astros are also monitoring the health of slugger Yordan Alvarez, their star designated hitter who is nursing a hand injury.

Bell is a switch-hitter who could spell both Gurriel at first base and Alvarez as DH, if the Astros traded for him.

For context, Bell ranks sixth among first basemen in WAR, according to FanGraphs. Gurriel ranks 27th.

Bell is slashing .302/.388/.492 with 13 home runs in 97 games. Gurriel is slashing .234/.287/.384 with seven homers in 88 games.

Here is what MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported in The Athletic on Tuesday:

"Nationals first baseman Josh Bell remains a priority for the Astros. The Nats are likely to move Bell before right fielder Juan Soto, if they move Soto at all. The Astros also are exploring the addition of another catcher as Jason Castro recovers slowly from a left-knee issue."

The Astros, who hold the second best record in the AL, do not have a ton of highly regarded prospects, but they do have a surplus of starting pitching that could be used in a deal.

An obvious trade candidate for Houston is Jake Odorizzi, who was signed in 2021 shortly before the season began. Odorizzi has a player option for next season and could elect to opt out.

Brandon Scott is the editor for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott. Reach him directly via email: brandon.scott@audacy.com.

