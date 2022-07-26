ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas landscaper has advice to prevent wildfires like Balch Springs

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDpr7_0gtpfG4e00
The Balch Springs fire chief says the wildfire there damaged 26 houses and destroyed nine. He says the fire appears to have started when a lawn care crew mowing a field hit debris and threw a spark.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 99.18% of Texas is in some stage of drought with all of North Texas experiencing "severe", "extreme" or "exceptional" drought conditions.

Many areas now have watering restrictions in place, but Ian MacLean, owner of Highland Landscaping in Southlake, says homeowners can still take steps to protect themselves.

"Knowing how to properly irrigate your system throughout the year best prepares your landscape and lawn for when we have a drought period," he says.

MacLean encourages people to install an irrigation system instead of simply setting out a sprinkler or using a hose. He says an underground system can better replenish moisture while actually using less water.

"I just run it a couple times a week and do a deep soak on my water days," he says, saying that allows grass and plants to grow deeper roots to reach moisture farther below ground. "My grass is green and vivacious."

MacLean does encourage people to water their yards on approved days because a dry yard will allow a spark to start a fire quickly.

"If [the Balch Springs] fire had occurred in a lawn that was well-nourished and watered, the spark would not have had anything to start a fire in," he says.

In addition to better irrigation, he encourages homeowners and lawn care companies to walk through the yard both before and after mowing.

Before mowing, he says people can find debris that might hit a blade and lead to a spark. Afterward, if a blade hit a rock or other debris that wasn't noticed, people may see an ember or patch of smoke before the fire becomes more noticeable and spreads.

"Before and after, walking around it is critical to successful maintenance for many reasons," MacLean says.

He says the fire in Balch Springs may prompt more maintenance companies to carry some type of fire suppression equipment, and he encourages lawn care crews to do that along with homeowners. He urges people to keep a water tank, fire extinguisher or bucket of sand nearby to cover an ember or small fire quickly.

