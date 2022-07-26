ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avangrid: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) _ Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $184 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.38 per share.

Avangrid shares have dropped roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.44, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGR

