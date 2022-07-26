ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

NFL teams open camp with biggest question still unanswered

By ROB MAADDI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srxYf_0gtpdvtV00
Browns Watson Football FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Watson reported to his first training camp with the Browns on Friday, July 22, 2022, still not knowing how long he'll be their starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) (Ron Schwane)

Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered.

The Cleveland Browns still don’t know how many games they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago.

The league and the NFL Players’ Association requested a decision by the start of training camp, according to a person familiar with the process who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the union, had no obligation to meet that deadline. Representatives are hopeful a decision comes this week.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits. Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

The Browns, along with 27 other teams, welcomed their veterans on Tuesday as each of the 32 teams have now kicked off camp. Watson reported to his first camp with Cleveland last week along with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, the team’s presumed starter if there is a suspension. The Browns also signed Josh Rosen last week as more quarterback insurance.

Watson should be on the field for the team’s first full-squad practice Wednesday. There was an amusing moment on Monday when the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was seen walking in full uniform across the street in front of the Browns’ training facility to take part in a photo shoot.

Other top questions around the NFL that still need to be addressed in training camp:

WHERE’S JIMMY G GOING? The San Francisco 49ers made it clear Trey Lance will be the starting quarterback and they’re moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2019 season and nearly another one last season. The Niners have to trade or release Garoppolo before Week 1 to avoid having his $24.2 million base salary become fully guaranteed. Garoppolo would’ve been moved already if it weren’t for his offseason shoulder surgery.

"This is Trey's team. That's nothing against Jimmy," 49ers coach Mike Shanahan said. "We made that decision a year ago and we're not going to mess around with that anymore. ... Jimmy understands that fully. He's a big guy and it's nothing against him. It's a business decision."

BAKER OR SAM? The Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns earlier this month and plan to let him compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, has been more successful than Darnold, who was the third pick by the Jets in the same draft.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t going to rush a decision.

"Anytime you put timelines on things, you end up rushing to make bad decisions," Rhule said. "To me this is about being in the moment but not making rash judgements. Guys are going to have good days and bad days. When we know, we know."

WHEN DOES LAMAR GET PAID? The Baltimore Ravens still haven’t locked Lamar Jackson into a long-term contract extension but the two sides have been talking. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, saw his value increase after the Cardinals gave Kyler Murray a deal worth up to $230.5 million with about $105 million guaranteed at signing and $160 million guaranteed for injury. Jackson doesn’t have an agent, which could impact negotiations. It wasn’t a factor for his rookie deal because the collective bargaining agreement predetermines the money in each draft slot. This contract is far more lucrative.

ARE THEY HEALTHY? Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins are among more than 50 players returning from ACL injuries. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey played only seven games last season because of hamstring and ankle injuries. Titans star running back Derrick Henry missed nine games with a foot injury before playing in the team's playoff loss to the Bengals. Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, Ravens running back Gus Edwards, Titans receiver Robert Woods, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan are also coming back from ACL surgery. Saints star wideout Michael Thomas missed 2021 because of a severe ankle injury, and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen had ankle surgery in December.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow and AP Sports Writers Tom Withers and Steve Reed contributed.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

USFL star reportedly working out with Saints

Chris Odom has not been with an NFL team since the 2019 season, but the veteran defensive end managed to attract plenty of attention during the inaugural United States Football League season earlier this year. Odom has a workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports....
960 The Ref

TE sleepers, Bears preview & Liz says goodbye

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Andy Behrens and Liz Loza, two lifelong Chicago Bears fans, spend some time previewing the team’s fantasy prospects as they head into training camp but not before talking about some of their favorite sleeper Tight Ends (including Cole Kmet!) and some TE draft strategy.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's independent-study addendum

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals trusted Kyler Murray's football ability so much that they were comfortable giving the quarterback a contract that was worth nearly a quarter billion dollars. Now — after an ample dose of embarrassment for the organization — the Cardinals have also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Sports#Nfl#The Cleveland Browns#The Associated Press
The Spun

Fox Sports Reportedly Makes Decision On Daryl Johnston

Former NFL fullback and longtime Fox Sports commentator Daryl Johnston is reportedly getting a promotion this season. According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Johnston will be moved up to the No. 2 game analyst role for Fox's NFL broadcasts. He'll work alongside play-by-play man Joe Davis, a rising star for the company.
NFL
960 The Ref

Kyler Murray's mad at the wrong people over his 'independent study' clause

For 11 long and emotional minutes, Kyler Murray stood at a podium Thursday and defended himself and his work ethic as an athlete. You couldn't blame him. Earlier this week, an addendum in his recently agreed upon $230 million contract ($160 million guaranteed) with the Arizona Cardinals was made public. It required Murray complete four hours of "independent study" during the week before each game. This is in addition to studying with coaches and teammates.
960 The Ref

What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo? Here are the 5 most likely scenarios

When the offseason started, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade seemed inevitable. Then the quarterback musical chairs game ended, and Garoppolo was the only one left standing. The San Francisco 49ers said Tuesday they've moved on to Trey Lance as their starter, which wasn't a shock. But it doesn't answer what will happen to Garoppolo, who is on the roster without any other team in obvious need of a quarterback. There are no trade partners at the moment. Teams moved on to other options as Garoppolo recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.
The Spun

Daryl Johnston Reportedly Set For Promotion: NFL World Reacts

With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman no longer part of the network, FOX Sports had to shuffle around its broadcasting teams for the upcoming NFL season. It has already been reported that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will run the No. 1 team for FOX Sports. So, who will be...
NFL
960 The Ref

2022 Fantasy Football: Your ultimate Draft Kit — with rankings, projections, sleepers and more — is here!

Fantasy football draft season is about to take off, so we're happy to present our draft kit for 2022 to help you get ready to build those championship teams! We will be rounding up all the advice from our award-winning group of fantasy analysts throughout the season so you don’t have to worry about being ready when you’re on the clock in your leagues.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings GM will 'say less' after making waves with recent comments

Welcome to the NFL, Kwesi. On the day before the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager gave his opening training camp remarks, USA Today published a profile on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that included some seemingly read-between-the-lines comments about quarterback Kirk Cousins and his roster-building philosophies. “I’ll be frank,” Adofo-Mensah told Jori Epstein...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NFL stadium is the smallest?

The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field. The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy