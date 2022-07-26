AAA reports more stranded motorists in summer heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several days of pleasant weather, the heat and humidity make a return for the second half of the workweek in the Philadelphia area. Here is what’s next: We have two rounds of rain headed our way on Thursday and Friday. The region desperately needs the rain but unfortunately not everyone will see that come to fruition. The first round will be triggered by a weak cold front that will generate widely scattered thunderstorms and some possible downpours Thursday afternoon and evening. A few gusty storms are certainly possible, with locally strong winds being the main threat. As the week draws to an end, a second front drops in. This one is the game changer. Friday will once again be steamy. Humidity will remain elevated throughout the day, keeping our comfort level low. Friday’s cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms across the region. One thing to note, when we call for scattered storms, that also translates to not all neighborhoods will see rain. Some storms on Friday can once again turn strong to severe, with gusty winds and downpours likely with any storm. Luckily for us, the weekend is trending fantastic!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO