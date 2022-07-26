ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

AAA reports more stranded motorists in summer heat

By Delaware Public Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area’s recent heatwave brought a spike in roadside assistance calls according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. With temperatures hanging well into the 90s, AAA said it received about 2,000 calls from stranded Delaware...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: 2 Rounds Of Rain To Hit Delaware Valley To End Workweek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several days of pleasant weather, the heat and humidity make a return for the second half of the workweek in the Philadelphia area. Here is what’s next: We have two rounds of rain headed our way on Thursday and Friday. The region desperately needs the rain but unfortunately not everyone will see that come to fruition. The first round will be triggered by a weak cold front that will generate widely scattered thunderstorms and some possible downpours Thursday afternoon and evening. A few gusty storms are certainly possible, with locally strong winds being the main threat. As the week draws to an end, a second front drops in. This one is the game changer. Friday will once again be steamy. Humidity will remain elevated throughout the day, keeping our comfort level low. Friday’s cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms across the region. One thing to note, when we call for scattered storms, that also translates to not all neighborhoods will see rain. Some storms on Friday can once again turn strong to severe, with gusty winds and downpours likely with any storm. Luckily for us, the weekend is trending fantastic!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Mugginess ramps up on Wednesday with more rain on the way

PHILADELPHIA - A muggy and overcast Wednesday is forecasted for the Delaware Valley with highs reaching the mid-80s and a chance of rain. Overnight conditions will remain mostly uneventful with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and spotty clouds. Forecasters expect temperatures to rally into the mid-to-upper 80s during the...
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT working on plans to repair Milford drawbridge

Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) plans to repair the drawbridge in Milford. The drawbridge over the Mispillion River is inoperable after a truck towing a trailer hit it in December. DelDOT’s Sussex County community’s relations officer Brittany Klecan says the trailer was carrying an excavator taller than the 13-foot-9-inch...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Water-quality advisory issued July 28 for Rehoboth Beach

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a water quality advisory Thursday, July 28, for the beach around the Rehoboth Avenue area of Rehoboth Beach. The advisory has been issued following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard. The advisory is in place until 2 p.m., Friday, July 29.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Local
Delaware Traffic
State
Delaware State
WMDT.com

Fairgoers enjoying the Delaware State Fair rides

HARRINGTON, Del. – There’s no fair without attractions!. Fairgoers tell 47 ABC that the rides really complete the fair experience. They say the rides allow them to have a good time. Some ride favorites are the Zipper and the Ferris Wheel. Whether it’s your first time or not and no matter the age, you too can enjoy the fair rides .
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Delaware to send out $300 relief rebate payments throughout summer

Delaware will continue sending out a $300 relief rebate to residents throughout the summer, a one-time direct payment to help people face the higher prices at the pump. The state, which sent out its first round of checks in May, said there may be as many as 150,000 eligible residents still waiting for their money.
delawarepublic.org

Delaware AG announces $20 million mortgage redlining settlement

The Delaware Attorney General’s office announces a $20 million settlement with a major mortgage lender over alleged redlining practices in New Castle County and the greater Philadelphia area. The settlement requires Trident Mortgage to pay individual subsidies up to $10,000 in largely minority neighborhoods throughout the region. Delaware Attorney...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach

Delaware will receive $450,000 out of an $8 million multi-state settlement with a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain after a data breach compromised some 34 million payment cards. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Wawa Inc. failed to take reasonable security measures to prevent such a data breach and therefore violated state...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Give Your Delaware Home Deep Sea Vibes With These Pieces

This trove of sea-inspired pieces from around Delaware is everything you need to keep the summer vibes going this season. Price upon request | Kurtz Collection, Wilmington and Glen Mills. Kurtz Collection‘s summer pieces have plenty of references to the sea. This urchin vase is a perfect touch to any...
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Our final coming events blog of July features a number of great happenings up and down the state of Delaware, as well as in Ocean City, Maryland, and one just across the state line in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Now that the current heat wave has broken, it's a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware has its first detection of West Nile Virus this year

The first evidence of West Nile Virus in Delaware this year is detected in DNREC’s sentinel chickens. This first West Nile case was found at a sentinel chicken station in southern New Castle County. No human cases of the virus have yet been reported, but DNREC reminds everyone the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware lawmakers eye major state capitol expansion

Delaware’s state capitol building could be set for a major expansion. A bit of background: Between 1791 and 1933, Delaware’s General Assembly met in the Old State House, just down the road from the current capitol building, known as Legislative Hall.  After 224 years of continuous use, the Old State House became cramped and uncomfortable, unable to meet the needs ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Mega Millions jackpot for Friday tops $1 billion

There were no winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot. That means the jackpot will rise to at least $1.02 billion for Friday night’s drawing, with a lump sum cash payout option of $602.5 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold, the jackpot could go even...
DELAWARE STATE

