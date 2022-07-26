The MAAC Foundation to host a First Responders Appreciation Day

The Indiana Arts Commission's latest grant cycle includes funding for several region organizations. The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and South Shore Arts were the biggest local recipients of Arts Organization Support grants for fiscal year 2023, at $17,201 each. Chicago Street Theatre, Indiana Ballet Theatre and Memorial Opera House each got $9,054.
Today on Regionally Speaking … In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation. Joining us today is the organizations president Celina Weatherwax to tell us more. NWI Financial Advisor Greg Hammer is back with us. This time to discuss retiring in a bear market. And as the Indiana Legislature convenes a special legislative session consider a ban on abortions we bring back our conversation with Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an assistant professor of pediatrics with Indiana University Health. She was one of the lead researchers of a new survey of Hoosier abortion seekers and physicians. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
Epidemiologists say Indiana is a few weeks away from its BA.5 peak of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1 in 5 new cases reported to the state is a reinfection, and the rate has steadily risen since May 1. Dr. Scott Stienecker is an epidemiologist with the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of...
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO wants to raise rates to clean up coal ash ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. Other utilities in the state may be following suit. Activists say NIPSCO's customers shouldn’t have to pay for what they call an “incomplete” cleanup. Though NIPSCO is removing coal ash from its ponds near the plant, it doesn’t plan to clean up coal ash used as fill on the site.
