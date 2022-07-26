The MAAC Foundation to host a First Responders Appreciation Day

Today on Regionally Speaking … In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation. Joining us today is the organizations president Celina Weatherwax to tell us more. NWI Financial Advisor Greg Hammer is back with us. This time to discuss retiring in a bear market. And as the Indiana Legislature convenes a special legislative session consider a ban on abortions we bring back our conversation with Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an assistant professor of pediatrics with Indiana University Health. She was one of the lead researchers of a new survey of Hoosier abortion seekers and physicians. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

2 DAYS AGO