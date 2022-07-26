ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

5 reasons why memory foam mattresses are good for back pain

By Claire Davies
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

We often get asked whether memory foam mattresses are good for back pain, and the answer is mostly yes. Why mostly? Because it depends on the type of back pain you have, what aggravates or eases it, and the advice your chiropractor or doctor has given you regarding ongoing care.

So the best mattress for your body could well be one made with multiple layers of foam, or it could be a hybrid – a mattress designed with a mix of foam plus coils or springs. Many chiropractors preach about the benefits of memory foam for relieving back pain, and we’ll explore the Top 5 in this article.

We’ll also flag up the best memory foam mattresses for back pain relief and support, and at different budgets too so you have plenty of choice.

5 reasons why memory foam mattresses are good for back pain

1. Memory foam relieves pressure on your body

Waking up with back pain can put you on the backfoot for the rest of the day, so a bed that supports your spine and relieves pressure is a must. Memory foam offers the ideal mix of support and comfort, while keeping your spine in neutral alignment so it doesn’t bend or twist out of shape.

Memory foam reduces pressure spots across your body by distributing your weight evenly along the mattress. This ability to redistribute weight is called pressure relief and memory foam mattresses are excellent at it. When you mix pressure relief with contouring and spinal support, as you’d get in memory foam, the result is a comfortable mattress that molds itself around your shoulders, back and hips to prevent pain points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtAcD_0gtpcsHX00

(Image credit: Getty)

The right level of pressure relief for you depends on your body type and sleeping position. If you’re a side sleeper weighing under 130lbs, your best mattress for side sleeping is made of soft foam. To relieve pressure in the lower back during back sleeping, choose a medium-firm feel. If you weigh over 230lbs and sleep on your stomach, try a firm memory foam bed.

2. They work with zero gravity beds

Placing your body in a zero gravity position creates a sense of weightlessness when you lie down. You can do this to an extent by arranging a series of pillows beneath your head and upper back and underneath your knees and lower legs.

However the best way to experience it is with an adjustable bed. Many of these have zero gravity presets, so all you have to do is push a button and the bed adjusts itself in this position. A lot of memory foam mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds, so you can enjoy pressure relief and weightlessness to reduce back pain when lying down and sleeping.

According to back specialists at Mather Hospital , sleeping in a zero-gravity position puts your spine in a neutral position, ‘simulates weightlessness and puts less pressure on your body.’ In short, your back is relieved of all tension and pressure.

3. Memory foam isolates motion from your partner

After finally falling asleep with back pain, there’s nothing worse than being woken up by a fidgety partner. When awake you may become instantly aware of the pain again, and you’ll have to restart your process of getting comfy and relaxed.

Memory foam is an excellent material for absorbing then isolating motion from your partner. Some foams are better at this than others, but generally memory foam mattresses reduce motion transfer much better than hybrid, latex and innersprings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SD5aj_0gtpcsHX00

(Image credit: Getty)

If you don’t feel your partner’s tossing and turning, you’ll have less chance of being woken up when you finally get comfy enough to drop off.

4. Memory foam comes in a range of firmness levels

Like latex (a popular organic mattress ), memory foam can be used to create different levels of firmness in a mattress. This ranges from soft to firm, depending on the type of foam used, how many layers are packed into the mattress, how deep those layers are and if any other materials are used (such as springs).

Most health experts agree that a medium-firm mattress is the optimal choice for back pain relief and support for most body types and sleeping positions. Medium-firm hits that sweet spot between comfort and support, but it might be too soft if you weigh over 230lbs or too firm if you weigh under 130lbs.

All of the best mattresses in a box come on a 100-night trial or longer, so you’ll have the time you need to make sure you’ve picked the right memory foam firmness for your back pain.

5. It’s comfy for back pain-friendly side sleeping

According to the Mayo Clinic , the most effective sleeping position for back pain relief is to sleep on your side with a pillow wedged between your knees. This helps take the strain off your back. Draw your legs up slightly toward your chest but don’t curl them (foetal position) as this can worsen your back pain.

Memory foam is one of the most contouring materials for side sleepers as it cushions your hips, shoulders and knees as you sleep on your side. This is necessary if you sleep on one side for hours at a time without switching.

If you have a much lighter than average body, look for a pillow top memory foam mattress or consider investing in one of the best mattress toppers for adding foam-soft comfort to your bed.

Which foam mattress is best for back pain?

There are some great all-foam beds for relieving back pain and boosting lumbar support, but there isn’t one to rule them all. Mattress firmness and comfort is subjective, so what eases your back pain could make the next person’s pain worse.

Here are three memory foam beds recommended for back pain…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yghm8_0gtpcsHX00

Casper Original Mattress: from $895 at Casper
Casper’s popular memory foam mattress uses zoned support to relieve pressure on your body and align your spine during rest and sleep. It encourages your back muscles to relax, so you rest easier and without any painful pressure points. The top layer of foam also lets your shoulders and hips sink in for better spinal alignment. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCePj_0gtpcsHX00

Saatva Classic: from $912 at Saatva
As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review , this innerspring hybrid uses the brand’s Lumbar Zone tech to support your back and alleviate pressure throughout the night. The mattress comes in three different firmness levels and has earned the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nb5Ik_0gtpcsHX00

WinkBed Mattress: from $849 at WinkBeds
The WinkBed has a specialist 3-Step Back Relief System to reduce pressure on your upper and lower back and keep your spine in healthy alignment. It has a similar design to the Saatva, and comes in four different firmness levels, including one for heavier bodies. Like tha Saatva, the WinkBed has a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Learn more about it in our WinkBed mattress review . View Deal

Are foam mattresses good for back pain: Summary

On the whole, memory foam is an excellent choice for people with back pain because it heats up to your body temperature in order to contour to your curves. But that also means they aren’t a comfortable choice for hot sleepers who would be better suited to one of the best cooling mattresses for reducing overheating.

Our top tip would be to ask your chiropractor, doctor or physical therapist what mattress firmness would reduce or relieve your back pain to help you sleep comfortably for longer. There are plenty of all-foam beds available on a trial basis, so you’ll be able to test drive one before fully committing.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Worst Cleanser Ingredient For Dry, Aging Skin–It's So Dehydrating!

Not all of us can be graced with naturally hydrated skin; unfortunately, many people struggle with a dry, flaky complexion, especially as they age. While this can certainly be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, there are lots of solutions out there, including a whole range of skincare products that are specially formulated for dry skin. But in addition to keeping an eye out for the best products to add to your routine, it’s also important to make note of the ingredients you should never be using on your face if you struggle with dry, aging skin—including one that just may be in your daily cleanser.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Memory Foam#Mattress Firm#Foams
MedicineNet.com

Is Coconut Oil Good for Your Skin?

Though the health benefits of coconut oil consumption are well-established, its effects on the skin are predominantly based on animal or test-tube studies. Coconut oil is linked to certain potential skin benefits, such as:. Providing antioxidants. Moisturizing the skin. Minimizing the signs of aging. Boosting nutrients. Protecting the skin from...
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

What Is "Crepey Skin" & How To Tighten It, From A Derm

The phrase "crepey skin" is constantly flying around the beauty space, but what does it really mean? Crepey skin doesn't refer to deep, imprinted wrinkles or settled expression lines. Yet it's not the same as dry skin, either. To get to the bottom of this textural skin concern, we consulted board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Here, she explains what crepey skin actually is and how to encourage the opposite effect.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020. Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

What to know about sea moss for baby eczema

Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or Chondrus crispus, is a type of seaweed rich in vitamins and minerals. Sea moss may have benefits for inflammatory skin disorders, such as eczema. Sea moss is a red seaweed that grows in tide pools and waters along rocky coasts. It is...
Us Weekly

This Lipo-Conquer Cream Has Shoppers Saying Bye to Sagging Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can’t always help the changes happening within our body. Sometimes a change in environment, lifestyle or even relationship can make a huge difference — and sometimes it’s simply age and hormones. We definitely try to show ourselves some love and not be so critical, but we can’t help but wish things were different sometimes.
POPSUGAR

Are Pore Vacuums Safe? Skin-Care Experts Weigh In

Pore vacuums are all the rage on social media. The at-home tools look intriguing, but how do they work, and are they safe to use?. We chatted with a celebrity aesthetician and dermatologist to answer all of your burning questions about pore vacuums. The internet is fascinated with pore vacuums....
Health Digest

Can Your Deodorant Actually Stop Working?

Although you may be a diligent deodorant user, you may have noticed a hint of body odor has made its way through your line of defense. Don't worry — you haven't built up a tolerance. Rather, experts explain that certain bodily changes can lead to an increase in odor and sweat, leading us to believe that the product is no longer functioning as it should be (via LiveStrong).
Greatist

Snailed It: Why Snail Skin Care Rocks

Mucin from snail secretions contains moisturizing properties that work well on skin. While this method isn’t widely used, it’s growing in popularity across the globe. You might not think about snails all that much. After all, we just see them on the sidewalk, doing their snail thing, leaving little silvery trails after them. Big deal, right? But what if we told you that snail skin care is one of the hottest beauty trends out there right now?
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

4 Signs & Symptoms of Stressed Out Skin

Click here to read the full article. Even the most zen among us still gets the occasional pimple or dry patches from stress. Maybe it’s because of a perpetually too-long to-do list, never-ending bills, familial pressures, or just general existential dread amidst being in a global pandemic, but *shouting into the sky* why do stress and skin have to be so inextricably linked?  Turns out, this has to do with the way human bodies are hot-wired to react in fight or flight situations. Dermatologist Dr. Cristina Vajaitu says that under times of intense stress blood redirects to vital organs — and...
In Style

Botox vs. Fillers: Which Injectable Is Right for You?

Even before the pandemic-induced plastic surgery Zoom Boom, injectables have been rising for the past decade. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, dermal fillers remained the most popular minimally invasive procedure, despite surgeons' offices being closed for part of the year. With growing...
SKIN CARE
PetsRadar

Dog shampoo allergy: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Does your dog get red and itchy after every bath? If so, it’s possible that your dog has a shampoo allergy. Although true shampoo allergies are uncommon, they can occur and they can be tricky to manage. Some dogs don’t have a true shampoo allergy but are simply irritated by residual shampoo left on their skin after a bath, so it’s important to rinse your dog thoroughly after every bath and ensure that all shampoo is washed away.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy