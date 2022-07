ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani dazzled batters with his wicked slider, blew them away with his 100-mph fastball and repeatedly pitched out of trouble while racking up 11 strikeouts. The AL MVP’s latest impressive start also included a few mistakes, and Ohtani and his fellow Angels couldn’t manage any runs to make up for them during an encouraging win for the Texas Rangers. Nathaniel Lowe homered and tripled, and Corey Seager had an RBI double among his three hits off Ohtani in Texas’ 2-0 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night. Ohtani (9-6) produced his sixth consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts, but he also yielded eight hits and two runs over six innings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO