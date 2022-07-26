ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Go’s new ‘daily adventure incense’ will make you take a 15-minute walk

By Amanda Silberling
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe augmented reality giant wants to pioneer what it calls the “real-world metaverse” or games and other apps that bring you out into the real world. Pokémon Go already incentivizes players to go on walks to hatch eggs, find new Pokémon and participate in raid battles. But daily adventure incense basically...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Snap Reveals First AR Game to the World — Here’s What You Need To Know

If you're looking for a mobile ghost hunting game similar to Phasmophobia, then you'd be surprised where you'd find one. Snap recently revealed Ghost Phone, the company's first augmented reality game that can be played directly from its Snapchat app. The game is now available on Snapchat and can be...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tokyo Jungle feels like a roguelike invented by someone who never heard of roguelikes

Some games have a concept so good that the execution doesn’t really matter. Tokyo Jungle is about animals — exotic zoo animals, household pets, farm stock, and forest wildlife — fighting for survival and dominance in an overgrown, post-apocalyptic Tokyo, long after the complete disappearance of humankind. That is one of the greatest gaming elevator pitches of the 21st century, no question.
VIDEO GAMES
Insider

People are leaving hilarious reviews for a giant crab statue that costs $1,500 at Home Depot

There is a massive, 6-foot crab sculpture selling for $1,539 at The Home Depot, and people are confused. According to product details, this colossal crustacean is 6 feet wide, 4.3 feet deep, and 15 inches tall. The garden decor company Design Toscano designed the crab exclusively for Home Depot. The company says it's meant to transform "any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly magnificent."
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

You’ll Soon Be Able to Play ‘Squid Game’ in Real Life

A new “immersive” experience based on the brutally unforgiving world of Squid Game will soon be available in New York City. Netflix has partnered up with Immersive Gamebox to create an hour-long virtual reality game based on the South Korean drama about how we’re all trapped in a capitalist survival competition that is slowly killing us all. (Leave it to a billion dollar entertainment conglomerate to figure out a way to monetize a scathing critique of our economic system). Starting in September, fans will be able to sign up for the game at a new venue in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Groups of two to six players will put on VR visors and try to make it through six challenges from the show, including a fatal version of red light-green light and tug of war, though they probably won’t kill you if you lose. Netflix has helped design similar experiences around Stranger Things and Bridgerton. In another perversion of the moralistic cautionary tale that is Squid Game, Netflix is also developing a reality show based on the series.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Visit Japan's Pokémon Fossil Museum Online

The Pokémon Fossil Museum, an exhibit that showcases all fossil Pokémon, is now available online. You can visit it from your computer or smartphone, and you won't have to pay anything to access it. Here's what you need to do. The Pokémon Fossil Museum Opens Its Doors to...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

A Flying Machine Is One Way to Get Creative in 'Minecraft'

There are numerous items and blocks to uncover and craft with in Minecraft — and the more you understand the blocks and how they work together, the more creative you can get with your builds. There are thousands of home base designs on YouTube, and many have used the game's sandbox capabilities to replicate entire maps just for fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

Fatshark and Level Infinite announced the delay of the cooperative sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40K: Darktide. While it does have a new November 30 release date for PC, no new launch day for the Xbox Series X/S version was shared. As a result, Xbox may have just lost an important console exclusive during a year with a nearly barren Xbox Series X/S exclusive lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Katamari Damacy’ creator Keita Takahashi teases game with Annapurna

Katamari Damacy director Keita Takahashi is developing a new game for Annapurna Interactive with his studio uvula. Revealed during the July 28 Annapurna Interactive stream, a tiny teaser showed the camera zooming out from a snoring character’s mouth. Despite being bright and colourful, this looks to have a more grounded artstyle than some of Takahashi’s most famous works.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

How to evolve Wurmple on Pokemon Go

BUG type Pokémon Wurmple first appeared in Generation 3 of the games way back in 2002 for the Gameboy Advance. It has appeared in most versions of the game, including mobile version Pokémon Go, and evolves into two different Pokémon. How to evolve a Wurmple on Pokémon...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How does Daily Adventure Incense work in Pokémon Go?

Daily Adventure Incense is an additional way Niantic is expanding Pokémon Go’s Incense offerings, giving players free daily Incense that is capable of spawning rare Pokémon that might not pop up normally. At its core, Daily Adventure Incense works exactly like normal Incense, just with different timings...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lost Wild Is an Upcoming Jurassic Park Style Survival Game

Publisher Annapurna Interactive today revealed a new trailer for The Lost Wild, which is an upcoming survival game that is quite reminiscent of Jurassic Park. First announced last year by developer Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild will task players with surviving in a harsh environment where dinosaurs roam free. And while there's still a lot we have left to see about the project, it continues to look quite enticing.
VIDEO GAMES

