ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Surveillance footage shows car crashing into local pizza shop

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGzvE_0gtpaphm00

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Pizza shop workers were going about their day when a vehicle crashed into their building Tuesday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YQqI_0gtpaphm00
    WJW photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIAcb_0gtpaphm00
    Photo courtesy Gionino’s

Emergency responders arrived at the strip mall on East Washington Street following reports of a vehicle crash. The car reportedly crashed into two building suites, including Gionino’s Pizzeria, Assistant Chief Bainbridge Township Fire Department Bill Lovell confirmed to FOX 8.

The crash was described as “low velocity” and looking “worse than it actually is” and no one was hurt. The building is still reportedly structurally intact.

Former CMSD employee pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

Lovell said it appears the elderly driver accidentally had their car in drive rather than reverse when trying to back out of a parking spot. Police are still investigating the situation.

Watch security video footage of the crash from the Gionino’s location below:

Officials should be back in action shortly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Car flips upside down in I-71 crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight crash in north Columbus left a car flipped on its top and an entrance to the highway closed for hours. The crash happened just before midnight on the ramp from Sinclair Road onto Interstate 71 going south, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three cars were involved in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Juveniles Drive By Shoot Several Locations Shooting People and Businesses with Pellet Gun

Circleville – Several reports on juveniles were launched on 7/26/22 when they used a red pickup truck and an orbeez gun or similar to harass unsuspecting people. According to several reports, the drive-bys started around 9 am when police were called to the 1200 block of North Court Street when a manager of one of the businesses was attempting to open the store for the day and juveniles in a red Nissan brandished some sort of firearm and began shooting at her and the store. The manager said she was scared for her life because she didn’t know of the guns were real or fake. When police arrived the red Nissan was gone.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Driving Homemade Vehicle Gets Pulled Over in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A man who is good with his hands created a makeshift recreational style vehicle and took it for a drive, Law enforcement shortly afterward pulled him over. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, on 7/27/2022 at 1726 hours while on patrol in a marked cruiser I observed a black homemade recreation style vehicle, similar to a go-cart, traveling northbound on South Bridge Street. The vehicle was traveling on the shoulder of the roadway, traveling northbound on the southbound side. Sgt. McGoye and I performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, stopping the vehicle just north of Lunbeck Road.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car theft in Chillicothe leads to the arrest of four juvenile suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, dispatchers received a call of an auto theft in the area of Vine Street around 7 a.m. this morning. Reports say, an hour after the theft, the owner spotted the vehicle near Riverside and Sugar Street. Officers were sent to...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Woman found guilty in I-71 crash that killed Powell family

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A jury has found a Blacklick woman guilty for her role in a fatal crash that killed a Powell family of four last year. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Laylah Bordeau was found guilty on eights counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Traffic Accident#Cmsd#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Man Falls and Dies in Hocking County Cliffs

HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search and rescue operation continues for missing teen

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search continues for a teenager who went missing yesterday near the Scioto River in Lucasville. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman told the Guardian that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call regarding someone who had fallen into the Scioto River near route 348.
LUCASVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Husband of Portsmouth woman accused of rape and kidnapping also arrested

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The husband of a Portsmouth woman accused of the rape and kidnapping of a 12-year-old child now faces multiple felony charges. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Dusty A. Polachek, 31, was arrested for three counts of child endangering, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, attempted sexual battery, and importuning.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to hiding elderly woman’s body

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman accused of covering up the death of an elderly woman in order to steal her social security pled guilty this week in a Ross County court. 38-year-old Anna Mead, according to court records obtained by the Guardian, pled guilty to abuse...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on Monday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy