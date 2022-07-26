ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

U.S. Postal Service employee charged with stealing gift cards

By Stephen Quinn
ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A U.S. Postal service employee in Talladega County was charged in U.S. Federal...

abc3340.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Talladega County, AL
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Business owners want dangerous car stunts to stop in downtown Gadsden

Businesses in downtown Gadsden want dangerous and illegal car stunts to stop after they said there's been an uptick in the antics over recent weeks. A video from a Downtown Gadsden Inc. security camera shows two cars spinning out on July 15th around 2:15 in the morning at the intersection of Broad and 7th Streets. One car came dangerously close to the other. Their tracks can still be seen along Broad Street.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Talladega Police Investigating Attempted Business Robbery and Person Shot

Talladega, AL –  The Talladega Police Department is investigating an Assault and Attempted Robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.   On 07/23/2022 at approximately 11:30 pm, Officers with the Talladega Police Department responded to 543 Broadway Ave., Benny’s Convenience Store, on an assault and attempted robbery call. When they arrived, they found […]
TALLADEGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Flock cameras continue to solve crimes and catch suspects

SHELBY COUNTY — Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities. These are cameras designed to recognize traffic in the area to help police identify suspect vehicles. There are nearly 500 flock cameras in the Birmingham Metro area alone, including Shelby County. These cameras have been crucial...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Gift Cards#U S#Fraud#U S Postal Service#U S Federal Court#Obstruction Of Mail
The Associated Press

Man executed despite calls from victim’s family to spare him

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay. Officials said he was was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. after the start of execution was delayed by nearly three hours. James, 50, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she planned to let the execution proceed. Prosecutors said James briefly dated Hall and he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and harassing her for months before killing her. On Aug. 15, 1994, after Hall had been out shopping with a friend, James forced his way inside the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Homicide on Old Springville Rd.

Birmingham, AL — Police are working the scene of a homicide on Old Springville Road at Frazier Circle. First reports of the incident came in around 7am. No word on the circumstances of the incident. More details to come.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Glencoe man

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday has claimed the life a 56-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ty Owens was fatally injured when he hit a truck with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Albertville woman shot at officers before arrest

The Huntsville Police Department says that the man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Six people arrested for 131 catalytic converter thefts. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says that six people were arrested over the last two weeks for connections to 131 catalytic converter thefts. Limestone County Sheriff's Office searching for...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Search for missing Lincoln man that may have impaired judgment canceled

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/27): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled the search for Don Strickland, a man who had not been seen since Monday morning in Lincoln. No other information has been revealed at this time. — ORIGINAL (7/26): Authorities in Talladega County are asking the public for help in locating a […]
LINCOLN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bail Reduction Denied in Kidnaping and Case Moves to the Grand Jury After Victim Testifies

Calhoun County, AL – Randy Moeller, District Court Judge, denied a bond reduction motion in the kidnapping case of a local woman despite defense attorney Shelby Scott’s motion to reduce the $4 million bond. Tony White, 47, of Anniston, is accused of kidnapping the victim from her home and putting her in his trunk before driving her to his home and sexually assaulting her. Sheriff Matthew Wade, Captain Stone of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder, and First Assistant District Attorney Laura Phillips held a press conference last week announcing that White’s DNA has preliminarily been linked to two other rape cases. White is now under investigation for the sexual assault of three elderly women over the last decade and it was also released that he worked for a company that offers home care to elderly patients.
Calhoun Journal

July 26, 2022, Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning. According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Meg Drive around 7 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy