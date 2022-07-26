FBI searching for Nashville vandalism suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have arrested the 46-year-old man accused of raping a woman in her 70s inside her Green Hills home over the weekend. Police Chief John Drake called an urgent press conference Thursday morning to announce the arrest after the rape shook the community. Phillip...
Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Special Victims Division this morning swore out arrest warrants charging Phillip Hayes, 46, with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary for last Saturday’s stranger rape of a woman in her 70s inside her home in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Hayes has been in […]
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police arrested James Bell after officers found several drugs in his car, and bagged oregano. On April 14 MNPD says Bell was found with a stolen gun and brought into custody for being a felon with a firearm as well as theft of a firearm. At the time of the arrest Bell was carrying $815 and driving a Nissan Maxima which was towed to Freightliner Drive. Detectives secured a search warrant for the car the next day and searched it. Detectives found two baggies with 20 grams of a pink substance that later tested positive for fentanyl, four baggies holding 33 grams of cocaine, and two baggies of a green leafy substance determined to be oregano.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A group of men indicted in a kidnapping conspiracy and the murders of a Nashville man and woman now face murder for hire charges. A federal grand jury has charged Erik Maund, Gilad Peled, Byron Brockway, and Adam Carey with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death. All men except for Carey are from Austin, Texas. Carey is from Richlands, North Carolina.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds. It is unclear where the shooting took place and if it was targeted or not.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “A truly good man” is the way friends describe Aaron Walker, whose life was cut short at age 51. Walker was shot and killed by a coworker at Kenny Pipe & Supply on Wednesday afternoon. It is the second workplace shooting in Nashville this month.
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — MMNPD is investigating a shooting in Donelson. Metro communications says the reported shooting happened around 2:30 Thursday morning on the 2300 block of Dennywood Drive. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this and all the news of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday arrested two brothers linked to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Marterious Boyd. According to a MNPD media release, detectives know Boyd was shot Nov. 15 while inside a stolen pickup truck with other individuals. Two of those...
