FBI searching for Nashville vandalism suspect

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police arrested James Bell after officers found several drugs in his car, and bagged oregano. On April 14 MNPD says Bell was found with a stolen gun and brought into custody for being a felon with a firearm as well as theft of a firearm. At the time of the arrest Bell was carrying $815 and driving a Nissan Maxima which was towed to Freightliner Drive. Detectives secured a search warrant for the car the next day and searched it. Detectives found two baggies with 20 grams of a pink substance that later tested positive for fentanyl, four baggies holding 33 grams of cocaine, and two baggies of a green leafy substance determined to be oregano.

