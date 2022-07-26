ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Soulja Boy Calls Out Charleston White for Pepper Spraying in Miami

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoulja Boy and conservative YouTuber Charleston White tell different versions about their violent run-in in Miami ... but both parties agree it involved pepper spray, and SB got the worst of it. SB unleashed a fiery Instagram rant Tuesday ......

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss

Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Challenges 'Broke' Charleston White To Show Him $100K

Soulja Boy has had it with Charleston White mentioning his name, to the point that he’s now calling the controversial YouTuber out for being “broke” and has asked him to prove otherwise. The pair were involved in a physical altercation in Miami earlier this month during which...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Dj Akademiks
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Pepper Spraying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Comedian Lil Duval Gets Into Nasty Car Wreck In Bahamas, Airlifted To Hospital

10:19 AM PT -- A rep for Lil Duval tells TMZ ... "Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler. This accident resulted into a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery."
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy