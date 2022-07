CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An officer and a suspect are being treated for critical injuries following two related shootings involving police in metro Atlanta, authorities said. According to WSB-TV, the incident began shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Newbury Drive in Jonesboro, south of Atlanta. The Clayton County Police Department said Aiyanah Pryor, 25, called 911 to report that she was armed and suicidal. Dispatchers later received a call from the woman’s mother, as well as a third call at 11 p.m., the news station reported.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO