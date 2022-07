Hundreds of thousands of dollars could be coming to Huntsville City Council, for each district to use at their own discretion. Early Thursday morning, there was a resolution on the council agenda which introduced a new discretionary fund for each council district. However, after WAAY31 made a few calls to learn more about the proposed fund, the resolution was taken off the agenda right before the start of the meeting.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO