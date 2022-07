Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is a single mom. The 27-year-old mother of three confirmed that she split from Josh McKee, 29, after 12 years of marriage in a long and heartfelt statement to Celebuzz. “I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart… life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight,” Mackenzie began in her statement. “I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park. I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”

