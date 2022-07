FRYING PAN SHOALS, NC (WWAY) — The work to restore Frying Pan Tower has been going on for years and now people may be able to get an even closer look. Frying Pan Tower was constructed in the early 1960s to replace a U.S. Coast Guard lightship that was stationed in Frying Pan Shoals for more than 100 years to help mariners navigate the shallow waters. The former light station stands 135 feet above the ocean and 32 miles off the coast of Southport.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO