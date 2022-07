Harlan County saw the number of new Covid-19 cases increase over the last week, following a trend along with the rest of the state. According to the Harlan County Health Department, there were 116 new cases recorded in the area from July 18- July 24, which is up from 74 new cases reported in the county the previous week of July 11-July 17. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Harlan County was 10,004 as of Monday.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO