Amid an ongoing homicide investigation, some Baltimore taxpayers' information is locked away after the tax preparer was killed. Police told the 11 News I-Team there is an open and ongoing investigation as detectives try to solve the killing of 40-year-old businessman Trevor White. Someone shot White in June on Lakeside Avenue in northeast Baltimore. White was a co-owner of RYMKS Bar and Grille, a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. He also owned VBS Tax and Accounting on Liberty Road.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO